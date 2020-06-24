June
125 years ago — 1895
• Charles Hippenmeyer speared a mud turtle in the river a few days ago that weighed nearly 50 pounds. When captured the big fellow had a fish over a foot long in his mouth.
• The large windmills of the depot, including the tower, were laid low by the wind Thursday afternoon of last week. Many shade trees about town were also blown down, and loose board is the lumber yard were also scattered about promiscuously. It was not a tornado, exactly, but a good enough imitation.
• The Edgerton Shooting Club will give a live bird shoot June 19. 1,000 birds have been secured and a large crowd will no doubt be present!
• All passenger trains now stop to take and leave at Lake Kegonsa.
• The Tverdal-Johnson Co. shipped its first jobbing order for asbestos and iron last week to the Ozmum, Kirk & Co. at St. Paul., the largest hardware jobbers in the northwest. There were 40 boxes in the shipment.
• When people want to celebrate the Fourth of July in a becoming manner, they always come to Stoughton.
75 years ago — 1945
• Thursday night ushered into the world another graduation class as 98 seniors of Stoughton HIgh School won their diplomas. The fourth wartime commencement was attended by a full houses the community building as 1,500 parents, relatives and friends watched the gray-robed senior march to their places in the aisles.
• The Distinguished Service Cross for extraordinary heroism has been posthumously awarded to Staff Sgt. Alex M. Greig, of the infantry, who was killed July 7, 1944.
• Fifteen men met Tuesday night at the Community Building to to take the first steps towards starting an aviation club in Stoughton.
• Restrictions on mail to Norway and Denmark have been lifted.
• C. L. Egtvedt, a former Stoughton boy, is credited with being the father of the Flying Fortress, and strongly influential in the whole trend of Boeing heavy bomber development that led finally to the B-29.
• Sixty Jamaicans are expected to arrive in Stoughton the 25th of June to work in the pea harvest and canning operations for the Stoughton Canning Co. They will be housed in a farm house near the city. In some parts of the state, German prisoners of war are arriving from Fort Sheridan to help with farm work in the canneries.
50 years ago — 1970
• There’s labor peace once again in the Stoughton area. The two-week Uniroyal strike was settled this morning when a three-year agreement was approved by workers.
• Sunday afternoon, 190 SHS students received their diplomas in graduation exercises before a capacity filled school gymnasium of proud parents and relatives. For their class gift, the graduates, presented the high school with a new trophy case.
• One of Stoughton’s newest industries is housed in the industrial park. The new company, which is just beginning operations, makes tacos, a Mexican food.
• At a public hearing held before the Public Service Commission Friday, the Wisconsin Telephone Company presented rate proposals which include monthly increases in Stoughton of 80 cents for one-party and 50 cents for two-party residence service.
• Performing at Badger Theatre, Friday through Tuesday, was the show “Ben Hur.”
• Arthur Linnerud has sold the Country Boy Home Delivery service to Ronald Anderson.
• With each performance on the Stoughton High School stage appearing to be more entertaining than its predecessors, an interest in restoring the old auditorium above the city hall has been revived.
25 years ago — 1995
• Marie Reiner learned early in her 107 years that it’s best to “live and let live.” This is her motto, and it’s evident in her descriptions of her life that this is how she treated others. She recently celebrated her 107th birthday with a series of parties at the Nazareth House in Stoughton.
• Effective with the June 1 issue of the Stoughton Courier Hub, the single-copy cost will increase 10 cents to 70 cents.
• Stoughton MIddle School principal Mark Mulholland will resign his position to accept a middle school principalship in Tempe, Arizona. Mulholland, 43, has been with the Stoughton Area School District since 1980.
• The majority of the 20-plus residents who attend a Town of Dunn public hearing gave a thumbs up to a proposed public golf course and driving range just north of Stoughton. The postponed executive par 3 golf course and driving range is off Highway 51, east of the Quick Stop, west of Good Shepherd By the Lake Church and between Quam Drive and Highway 51.
• Stoughton Area School District superintendent Matt Gibson is the finalist for the superintendent in suburban Milwaukee. Gibson, superintendent here since 1992, is the top choice as the superintendent of the Elmbrook School District, encompassing Brookfield and Elm Grove. The Elmbrook board is scheduled to meet June 27 to confirm the appointment.
10 years ago — 2010
• Over the past three years, Stoughton Trailers closed two manufacturing plants and laid off some 500 workers. But nearly halfway through 2010, things are looking up for Stoughton Trailers, the Stoughton-based truck trailer manufacturer. In May, the company sent 500 laid off employees of potential recall, and plans to add more than 300 employees by year’s end.
• Lana Klingenberg and her daughter, Hannah, traveled to Washington, D.C. on May 19-20 to participate in the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America’s event, IBD Day on the Hill, 2010. May 19 was the world IBD day. Inflammatory Bowel Disease affects millions of people worldwide, and is on the rise, especially in young people.
• Understaffed and overcrowded relative to other area communities, the Stoughton Library Board has begun to campaign for a $500,000 renovation of the library’s second floor. “Remodeling will give us more functional space without having to increase staff or expand the building,” Bob Cress, a library board member, said after a presentation to the City Council last week. The library needs to replace 20-year-old particle board shelving with steel, old and inefficient lighting fixtures, and carpeting and furnishings worn out after decades of service, Cress said.
• Ashley Vedvig was awarded the annual Key Club scholarship from the Kiwanis at a recent meeting. Vedvig has been in Key Club since its inception three years ago and has shown outstanding leadership qualities. She will use the $500 scholarship to pursue education at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.