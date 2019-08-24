Stoughton farmer Nathan Moe is a 10th-generation farmer, tracing his family history all the way back to Norway, with not a single generation skipping the tradition.
But this year, he’s trying something new.
Moe is growing an acre of hemp, and plans to sell the CBD oil harvested from it. He’s the only farmer in the Stoughton area doing so, he said, by participating in the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Industrial Hemp Pilot Research program. DATCP did not return multiple calls to confirm.
“It’s kinda a learn as we go, step by step thing,” he said.
As part of the pilot program, Moe has to have state inspectors check his crop prior to harvest to make sure the percentage of THC isn’t too high.
THC, also known as tetrahydrocannabinol, is the active ingredient in the cannabis plant family. To qualify as hemp, the plant must have less than 0.03% percent THC.
It’s a catch-22, he said, because as the crop sits in the field longer, the more CBD oil the plant contains. But if the plant is in the ground for too long, and the percentage of THC is too high, he has to plow under or burn the entire crop that he invested $10,000 in.
“The longer you let it grow, the more oil content that plant is going to have, and of course that’s what we’re after, the oil,” he said. “You want to let it grow as long as you can to get all of that oil but not so long that you get over that THC threshold.”
There were a few farmers Moe knew that grew hemp last year who had to destroy their crop after heavy August rains prevented them from getting into the field to harvest, he said.
Moe wanted to be a farmer since he was a child, but there was “no room” for him at the family farm, he said. So he bounced around for a while after graduating from high school in 2011, working odd jobs before starting to drive a semi-truck at the age of 19 and then owning a trucking company at 21.
“Once I saved up enough money, I decided to take the plunge into farming,” he said.
Moe started farming in 2016, renting 170 acres at first. As of this year, he’s farming 750 acres, mostly corn and soybeans, that are spread throughout the towns of Pleasant Springs and Dunn, and a few within Stoughton’s city limits.
Just one of those 750 acres is hemp.
This idea behind growing hemp is to help get the most yield out of his acreage, and that’s where hemp comes in.
“Land is so hard to come by, it seems like,” he said. “If it comes up for rent or for sale, it’s gone the next day. I’ve just always been trying to figure out how can I make more money on what I already have.”
While Moe is learning as he goes, he’s got some experience in the hard, manual labor the crop requires.
“When I heard about this hemp, I kinda thought, ‘Hey, I could kind of apply the same things we did with growing tobacco to hemp,’” he said.
His family was big into growing tobacco when he was a kid, Moe said, so he’s used to having to plant and harvest a crop without the aid of heavy farm machinery.
Hemp is planted in a similar fashion as tobacco, which is transplanted into the ground after growing a root system and is harvested by hand – one of the hardest parts of growing hemp, he said. There’s not a cheap way to automate the process of getting the flower buds off of the hemp plant, where the CBD oil is stored, he said, and machines that do help cost upwards of $20,000.
“I’ve been told one acre of hemp is equivalent to the work of two acres of tobacco,” he said. “Cutting it down, we’re all used to that … you have to figure out a way to get all those buds off of each individual branch on each individual plant.”
Moe said he’s gotten visitors who have stopped by out of curiosity over how he’s growing the hemp.
He said that most people understand how it generally compares to the tobacco crop, but are often off put by the financial risks involved with growing a crop like hemp.
While there’s risks, Moe said, he feels better growing hemp over tobacco because of the differences in health effects that consuming the byproduct of the crop will have.
“Tobacco is great, and not to talk bad about tobacco, but we all know it’s used for chew, and down South they grow it for smoking,” he said. “This I think is more beneficial for medical use, for the CBD oil … that’s kind of why I got into it as well, to do something that makes an impact.”