The Stoughton Police Department logged 2,196 incidents for November. Cases of interest for the month were: one armed robbery, four OWI’s, four burglaries, two drug incidents, thirteen thefts, seven domestic disturbances, seven threats, 23 disturbances, 13 disorderly conducts, 23 traffic crashes, 57 EMS assists, five alarms, seven juvenile incidents, 53 911 calls, two warrant arrests, 19 animal complaints, and officers responded to 36 suspicious activity calls.
Officers also logged 51 check persons, 37 check properties, 85 assist cases, 26 criminal charges, 16 ordinance violations and 17 traffic arrests from 47 traffic stops.
The following were identified as significant cases by the Stoughton Police Department:
Nov. 2
Officers arrested a 31 year old man for theft after stealing a bag of water
softener salt from a service station. The subject was also charged with felony bail jumping, resisting/obstructing an officer, and OWI second offense, in addition to the theft charge.
Nov. 3
Officers arrested a 37 year old man for battery and possession of THC following
officers getting called to a residence for a disturbance out front.
Nov. 7
Officers referred charges on a 12 year old to juvenile court for disorderly conduct
while armed following a domestic issue at a residence.
Officers arrested a 21 year old woman for disorderly conduct and a probation
violation following a domestic disturbance.
Nov. 8
Officers arrested a 49 year old man for battery and a probation violation following a
domestic disturbance.
Nov. 12
Officers took a 15 year old girl into custody and transported her to the Juvenile
Reception Center for disorderly conduct following a domestic issue at a residence.
Nov. 13
Officers arrested a 21 year old woman for physical abuse of a child following an
altercation at a service station.
Nov. 15
Officers arrested an 18 year old man for possession of a scheduled drug and
possession of THC following a check welfare of a student after they had left the high school
while appearing to be impaired.
Officers arrested a 28 year old man for criminal damage to property and disorderly
conduct after an intoxicated male was reported to be damaging property at a local motel.
Nov. 19
Officers arrested a 28 year old man for battery, false imprisonment, intimidation of a
victim, and disorderly conduct following a domestic disturbance.
Nov. 23
Officers arrested a 27 year old woman for first degree reckless endangerment and hit and run involving great bodily harm following a disturbance in the parking lot of a local
establishment. The incident began as a fight between individuals and one of the subjects was
intentionally struck with a vehicle, which then fled the scene. Victim received head injuries and
was transported to the hospital. Suspect was identified and arrested at a later date.
Nov. 24
Officers arrested a 51 year old man for disorderly conduct while armed following a
domestic disturbance where the subject had brandished a handgun.
Nov. 29
Officers arrested 48 year old man on an outstanding warrant following an officer
seeing a subject he knew had an active warrant.
Nov. 30
Officers arrested a 20 year old man for disorderly conduct following a domestic
disturbance.