Tax aide volunteers
The City of Stoughton and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue are looking for tax aide volunteers. Tax aide volunteers help prepare free basic income tax returns with electronic filing for the upcoming tax season.
The program aides people with disabilities, seniors and people with lower-income who can’t afford tax preparation services.
To apply visit revenue.wi.gov and search VITA.
For information, call Cindy McGlynn at 873-8585.
R Olde House
R Olde House Society plans to meet at 6:30 pm, Thursday, Oct. 17th at the Stoughton Public Library. Ingrid Thompson will share information about the Norwegian immigrants and architects August Ovren and John Holmstad, show pictures of the Stoughton historical houses they built, and tell about the original owners of those gems.
The public is invited to this program.
The ROHS is a friendly group of people who are interested in the history and preservation of older houses in the Stoughton area.
For more information, contact rohstoughton@gmail.com
Kegonsa craft fair
The first annual Kegonsa Fall fest is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 at Kegonsa Elementary School, 1400 Vernon St.
Plan to shop local crafters and vendors including Lilla Rose, Stella & Dot, Tupperware, Norwex, Color Street, Pampered Chef, Younique, Thirty One, Arbonne and Mary Kay.
There will be a raffle and lunch options from Main Street Kitchen.
For information, email Becky McGonagil at bmcg91011@gmail.com
Waldemar Ager
A presentation on Waldemar Ager is set 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Livsreise 277 W. Main St.
Brian Blakely plans to present on Ager who had a successful newspaper career in Eau Claire after moving from Norway. Ager worked at the Norwegian temperance newspaper called Reform.
Blakely is an Eau Claire native and became interested in Ager after he decided to write a comprehensive history Eau Claire.
For information, call 873-8567.
Chicken and Biscuits
Fill your plate at the 6th annual American Legion Auxiliary Chicken and Biscuit Dinner 4-7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 at American Legion Post 59, 803 N. Page St.
The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children 10 years old and younger.
The menu includes chicken and gravy on biscuits, mashed potatoes, cole slaw, cranberry sauce and homemade desserts.
Proceeds benefit the Auxiliary Fund which serves veterans, military members and their families.
Service member appreciation
Covenant Lutheran will honor the community’s service personnel and first
responders at its church service on 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 at 1525 N Van Buren St.
During this service members plan to highlight the “supreme dedication to the work and duty of the Stoughton Fire, Police and EMS” while expressing gratitude, a news release stated. “We will pray for the continued safety of men and women giving serving in these capacities.”
For information visit covluth.org
Music appreciation
John Beutel’s music appreciation series returns at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St.
This week, the appreciation series hosts The Wisconsin Brass.
The ensemble includes two trumpets, horn, trombone and tuba. The brass music ranges from grand and majestic to lyrical and expressive.
The series is supported by the Stoughton Area Senior Center, a Bryant Foundation grant and donations from attendees.
For information, visit stoughtonoperahouse.com
‘Happy Horses Halloween Fall Event’
Three Gaits is hosting a Halloween Fall Event 2:30-7 p.m. Oct. 25 at 3741 Hwy. 138 between Stoughton and Oregon.
Visitors are encouraged to dress up as a favorite ghost or goblin and enjoy family activities.
There will be a bounce house, hay rides, pumpkin decorating, bake sale, costume and photo opportunities with the horses, food and drink available for purchase.
There will also be a raffle tickets are $5 each or six for $25.
For information, call Three Gaits at 877-9086.