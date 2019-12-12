On the morning of Thursday, Nov. 14, a group of Stoner Prairie Elementary School third grade students made squirrels lift acorns over their heads, and get dizzy as their eyes swirled around.
But no animals were actually harmed in the process – the students were working with animated squirrel characters they created in Tina Christenson’s art class.
All grades of Stoner Prairie students are creating a film with traveling artist Mark Jones, and plan to show it for the first time to the students at an all-school assembly next month, and to the public at the school’s Paint Night and Innovation Fair events in February.
The project is funded by the Parent Teacher Organization’s Visiting Artist Program, who held a family Paint Night last April to raise money for the weeks-long project.
Stoner Prairie art teacher Christenson is leading the stop animation project, which she learned about at an art integration workshop where Jones talked about how teachers could include technology into their curriculum.
The project allows students to express their creativity and embrace their “uniqueness,” while still creating a cohesive work of art, Christenson said.
“Our population is extremely diverse,” she said. “We’ve got students from all different backgrounds. In our project, we’re focusing on diversity and finding a place that you belong.”
Each grade level is creating a different part of the stop motion animation movie, which includes animal characters such as jumping fish who hang out in a pond, turtles who are drumming and “sassy snakes.”
The students make the movies using an iPad to take photos of their animal characters up against a green screen, moving appendages around between each photo to create the illusion of movement.
Christenson said she wants students to realize, over the duration of the project, being an artist isn’t quantified by being good at drawing or painting — it could be a viable career for them in the future.
“You don’t have to be an amazing drawer to be a good artist, there’s all different types of artists,” she said. “Being an artist as an adult is realistic … I just want them to feel like they can connect with it.”