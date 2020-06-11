Stoner Prairie Elementary School will start the new school year with its third principal in four years.
Current principal Tammy Thompson-Kapp, who was hired for the start of the 2018-19 academic year to succeed Mike Pisani, announced her departure to become the director of teaching and learning in a different school district.
“I wish my departure wasn’t during an extended school closure, but the opportunity to lead at the district level is one I couldn’t pass on,” she wrote to the Press in an email. “ I will miss the staff, students and families and hope I’m leaving a lasting, positive impact on Stoner Prairie.”
Prior to joining the district, Thompson-Kapp was the principal at Lapham Elementary School in the Madison Metropolitan School District. She was hired at Stoner Prairie after former principal Pisani announced he would be leaving in 2018, after parents complained about his responses to grievances and his inability to control student behavior, including incidents of destroying property, roaming hallways and fighting teachers.
Thompson-Kapp said she’s proud of the work she and other Stoner Prairie staff did on equity and social emotional learning in the two years she was there, including the creation of a mindfulness room and the Read Your Heart Out event.
“I am making a bittersweet departure from Stoner Prairie, a community I quickly grew to love and one that will always have a special place in my heart,” she wrote. “Creating an inclusive school community where everyone feels a sense of belonging was an important goal of my leadership.”