In the Oct. 10 edition of the Hub, a version of the Local Landmark Historic District story was inadvertently published early and contained the unconfirmed and incorrect dates for the upcoming meetings.
The listening sessions are scheduled for Monday, Oct. 28, by invitation at the EMS training room on Fourth Street and the public meeting is scheduled from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, with a presentation tentatively scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The location for the public meeting has not yet been determined.
The Hub regrets the errors.