Hometown: Madison
Education: BA - University of Wisconsin-Madison, Masters - Viterbo
Position: Teacher, advisor
School: Exploration Academy, VAHS
Years in education: 27
Years in VASD: 27
What inspired you to get into education?
I heard I could teach on the Navajo Reservation. I went back to school to get certified to teach, but I ended up going to Verona instead.
What is like ending your career with doing virtual learning?
It's very strange. I'm trying to help students as best I can, but I'm afraid some will fall through the cracks. They'll catch them next fall, though.
What is a favorite memory of your time in the Verona Area School District?
I love the feeling of finishing a lesson and feeling like students were engaged, learning, and having fun.
What will you miss about working in the school district?
I'll miss the enthusiasm of young people and the comradery of my colleagues.
Why are you retiring now?
The numbers work, I'm getting a little tired, and it's time for some new blood.
What are your plans for retirement?
More volunteer work with Citizens' Climate Lobby and Dane County Parks, more music, more reading, more everything!