This spring, it’ll be the first year all eight aldermanic seats in Fitchburg aren’t up for re-election, and the elected mayor will hold the seat for three years, rather than two.
The elections were staggered in 2018 to avoid having the entire Common Council up for re-election at the same time, which sometimes resulted in high turnover and inconsistency for developers and city staff, with a learning curve of varying degrees for the council.
Aaron Richardson will apparently become the first mayor in a line of four incumbents not to be ousted by a newcomer. Richardson beat former mayor Jason Gonzalez in April 2019 by a margin of 2 to 1, which is similar to the blow that Gonzalez dealt Steve Arnold in 2015, who won the office from two-term mayor Shawn Pfaff.
Holding the title of mayor hasn’t been a particularly long stint for anyone. Since Fitchburg was incorporated as a city 37 years ago, 13 people have been elected or appointed into the role.
Richardson could end that trend, because it’s hard to be ousted when you have no opponents registering to challenge the incumbent.
Four of the one-year terms for council members are ending, and there will be at least two new faces come April, as two alders will not seek re-election. One of those races, for District 4, will go to a primary in February.