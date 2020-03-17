The right of a student to wear long hair while engaging in extracurricular activities in school became the key, strongly held issue in Monday night’s Board of Education meeting in Verona.
Appearing before the board was Mrs. Bill Bennett, Route 2, Oregon (near Paoli), who reported that her son, Bob, a junior at Verona High School, was being “discriminated against” because he wears his hair long.
The question came unexpectedly after it was learned late in the meeting that Mrs. Bennett had been expecting to be heard because she had contacted Director Burr Weiland earlier in the day.
On being recognized, Mrs. Bennett reported that her son was being prevented from going along with the VHS band to the Waunakee concert the next day by principal Lloyd Hornbacher and DeLyle Hentschel, the band director.
“I think Mr. Hornbacher stepped out of bounds … I don’t think how a person wears his hair has anything to do with upholding the dignity of the school,” she said.
The mother said band was her son’s only “outside activity” and asked whether Mr. Hornbacher was “discouraging my boy from attending school.”
Mrs. Bennett said she had called Mr. Weiland and was expecting Hornbacher and Hentschel to be at the meeting. Weiland said he had talked to Hornbacher and was told the Bennett boy would be allowed to continue in band but wouldn’t be allowed to perform in public in extracurricular activities.
“Were your boy denied scholastic credit, the courts would, in my opinion, rule in your favor,” Weiland told her.
Mrs. Bennett said her son had been the object of rough behavior from a group of students long before the wearing of long hair. She cited cases in which several rough youths had broken his glasses and were harassing him for no reason.
She was accompanied by Mrs. Sally Franz, who said she was a substitute art teacher in the Madison school system and from what she’d seen in Verona, the students could be criticized for wearing their hair too short.
“How far do you push these kids? They have been taught to respect the laws.”
Weiland pointed out that Hornbacher “runs a pretty tight ship, which is good.”
Superintendent Morgan Poulette reported that the Student Council had requested an appearance before the board at its next meeting to discuss the dress code.
After discussion, the board called principal Hornbacher at 10:15 p.m., who reported he had asked the band director to have three or four boys cut their hair short.
“I noticed Bob’s hair was still long today, and I asked if he was going to have it cut. He said he’d sooner quit band than cut his hair.” Hornbacher said he made it clear he had no intention of dropping him from band but that the music trip was an extracurricular activity and that he had the right to set down rules for grooming.
Director Jay Henderson asked if it wouldn’t be simpler just to cut the hair a little? Mrs. Bennett replied, “It would be as simple to shut our eyes and let him on the bus tomorrow.”
At 12:30, board president Kenneth Zingg asked the board if anyone wished to make a motion in opposition to the principal’s stand, and there was no motion.