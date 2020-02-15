Had a group of Verona citizens not personally checked with legal authorities last Thursday, city electors would have been denied a primary election to narrow down the mayoral candidates from three to two.
These citizens, surprised Thursday by the knowledge that state law allows city councils in Wisconsin an option in setting a primary election, looked deeper into the state statutes and found that a petition by more than 10 percent of the electors of the last gubernatorial election can force a primary regardless of the lack of city council action. But the petition had to be filed by 5 p.m. last Saturday.
And that’s what they did, within six hours last Friday.
Information obtained from city hall last Thursday indicated that if the city council did not meet prior to 5 p.m. last Saturday to declare a primary, there would be no primary in the City of Verona to narrow down the mayoral race.
City hall officials carefully neglected to inform questionnaires that a petition by the public filed prior to then would force the primary. The information was obtained from the League of Wisconsin Municipalities and the state elections board.
Discussions with alderpersons on Thursday by the Verona Press and a handful of interested citizens soon showed that most alderpersons had no intention of calling for a primary election, the main reason being that they supported Mayor Richard Brown for re-election over candidates Bill Pechan and Joe Back.
A telephone interview with alderperson Art Cresson by The Verona Press indicated that Cresson was not going to call for the primary election. In answer to the Press’ “why not?” Cresson said, “Do you want my honest opinion? My candidate for mayor has a better chance without a primary.”
Information obtained from various people quickly showed that most of the council had no intention of calling for a primary election, all having the same reason: that such action would work to the advantage of incumbent Richard Brown.
A group of citizens, incensed by the intended denial of the public’s primary vote, immediately formed to obtain the necessary signatures on a petition calling for a primary. The committee, headed by Paul McQuillan, obtained over 160 signatures within six hours.
Additional information obtained by the Press indicates that Alderperson Phil Wechter had to call four fellow alderpersons before he could get a second alderperson to call for a special meeting. Special meetings of the council have to be called if two or more council members call for the session.
Wechter called Alderpersons Wendy Ostlund, Jane Pearcy and Art Cresson, all of whom refused to assist him.
Wechter finally obtained his second when he spoke with Alderperson John Perkins. Those who refused to call for the session all have been admitting support of Mayor Brown.
By the time the Friday special meeting was called, the petition had been filed at city hall, making the special meeting unnecessary.