On any given day at Stoner Prairie, a Verona Area School District elementary site based in Fitchburg, students are doing yoga, not only for physical wellness, but emotional as well.
It’s part of a trend in K-12 schools, where educators are not only teaching students academic material, but taking a holistic look at education to include understanding emotions, achieving positive goals and having empathy for others.
Having the social emotional learning curriculum take shape through Stoner Prairie’s mindfulness room allows staff to address student mental health, and teach them from an early age about how not only can they recognize their emotions, but manage and work through them, principal Tammy Thompson-Kapp said.
“When we think about society in general, the amount of anxiety, depression – mental health is a big topic in our society,” she said. “Many, including myself at times, have a hard time coping with emotions and stress and all of the responsibilities that come my way.”
VASD is just one of the school districts throughout Wisconsin that are implementing social emotional learning for students in curriculum. Other districts, such as Racine and Adams-Friendship, use it to create safe learning environments for students.
“It’s about teaching the whole child,” a video from the Racine school district on the state Department of Public Instruction’s website said. “It’s about really giving the skills to the students that will help them be successful beyond school.”
According to DPI’s website, social emotional learning concepts increase test scores by an average of 11 percentile points, and “soft skills” developed as a result make up the majority of what hiring managers are looking for in new employees.
Stoner Prairie’s Parent Teacher Organization provided the school with a grant to put the room together, purchasing yoga mats, calming light fixtures and tools such as foam blocks to make completing yoga exercises easier for students.
It’s resulted in teaching students how to manage emotions and help regulate their learning, Thompson-Kapp said.
And it’s played a part in reducing office referrals and allowed students to stay in classrooms, rather than be removed as a method of dealing with stress, Thompson-Kapp added.
“It’s not my mission to have this just happen in this space,” she said. “We want it to transfer back into the classroom.”