Snow arrives too late for the Snowshoe Scurry
A “Snowshoe Scurry” 5K, intended to be ran in snowshoes, ended up becoming a grassy trail race at Badger Prairie County Park on Friday, Jan. 10, due to no snow being on the ground.
Organized by Mark and Jackie Hering, the scurries take place in area communities including Mount Horeb and Madison, and are intended to promote getting outside during winter.
The Verona race was the kick-off to the seventh annual season of scurries.
Just minutes before the race was due to begin, sleet began pouring and combined with freezing temperatures, turning the racecourse wet and icy.
Despite the less than ideal weather conditions, over 50 participants still attended.
This is the first time one of the scurries were held at night. Runners were provided flashing bracelets and many brought headlamps, although the full moon also helped to illuminate the course.
A fire built in the fireplace inside a Badger Prairie County Park shelter helped dry runners off as they returned, and a campfire outside the shelter provided a space for the onlookers to roast marshmallows and keep warm.
The race helped raise money for the Second Harvest Foodbank, which works to combat hunger in 16 southwestern Wisconsin counties through food distribution and promotion of food assistance programs.