Shannon Strassman
Age: 43
Family: Single mother, daughter Liliana, 9
Originally from: Fitchburg
Lived in Fitchburg since: For the better part of 33 years
Education: MATC
Occupation: Emergency Tech
Employer/job title: St. Mary’s Hospital
Political experience: Current Alder (District 3, Seat 6), Public Safety and Human Services Committee, Landmarks Committee, Community & Economic Development Authority
Other notable affiliations: Volunteer with Segs4Vets (non-profit, helping veterans regain mobility and independence)
Why are you running for alder, and why should people vote for you?
I want to continue as alder because I care about our future. As a single mother, I believe social responsibility is important as our city grows. I feel strongly that the values and voices of all citizens must be heard so future generations can enjoy all Fitchburg has to offer.
What are the most important issues facing your district?
I consistently hear concerns related to density and taxes, as well as traffic, public safety and transparency. We must evaluate development projects and make sure they align with the goals of the community. As an alder, I will seek input from all parties to ensure best outcomes for all.
The city put the comprehensive plan process on an eight-month timeline. Do you agree with how this was handled?
The previous Comprehensive Plan was done very well and properly guided us the past 10 years. With the current update, there was no need to reinvent the wheel and city staff along with elected officials have done an excellent job making sure that citizens had many opportunities to express their views.
How can the city balance promoting development with the needs of the rural residents?
Development is inevitable but it must be responsible and sustainable. Fitchburg’s success lies in the updated Comprehensive Plan. Several revisions will allow for flexibility to address needs as they arise while still adhering to the plan. Clear communication will be needed. Working together we can build a united, strong community.
Would you push for any changes to the agreement to annex part of the Town of Madison when it dissolves?
Although this agreement was made in 2003, if changes can still be made, I would see to it that it is a win-win for all. We know there will be additional costs to taxpayers, so we need to ensure we provide needed services while being responsible with taxpayer dollars.
What responsibility does the city have to manage increasing problems with stormwater and flooding?
We must learn from past experiences and similar cities, and city engineers must collaborate with private developers as well as regulatory agencies like the DNR. This will help Fitchburg escape future damage that has occurred in areas such as Lake Barney. The underlying issue for the majority of damage was lack of maintenance. Making sure drainage ditches are cleared so that water can easily pass through is crucial. We also need to ensure as new developments are built, the storm water run-off is adequately accounted for and discharged appropriately.
If budgets and spending limits did not prevent it, what is one project you would champion to improve the quality of life in Fitchburg?
We should maintain and provide first-rate amenities that make our community even better. I am proud to support the COPA (Community Organizations Promoting the Arts), a group working to build a performing arts center in Fitchburg. I believe the city should be a financial partner in the generational project.
What is the best thing about Fitchburg?
The charm. Fitchburg encompasses a fantastic balance of city and rural. We must hold onto that charm by working with residents and business owners to ensure we continue to be a destination community. Short term goals need to align with long term goals and we need to make sure every voice is heard.