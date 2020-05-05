The Oregon Area Senior Center is now offering meal pick up through Ziggy’s BBQ SmokeHouse and Ice Cream Parlor, 135 S. Main St.
From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, seniors 60 years of age and older will be able to get up to two meals a day.
Before going to Ziggy’s, seniors must first go to the senior center to pick up a meal ticket, using the parking lot entrance nearest the Masonic Lodge. Staff will complete the necessary paperwork and deliver your ticket in the parking lot.
Once seniors have their ticket, they can go to Ziggy’s, where staff will deliver their choice of meal to the car.
This is a donation-based program, but no money will be collected on-site. Anyone wishing to make a donation can mail a check made out to the Oregon Area Senior Center to 219 Park St.
For information, call the senior center at 835-5801 or email astone@ vil.oregon.wi.us.