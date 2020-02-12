Age: 46
Family: Wife Jenniffer and three amazing children (17, 12, 10)
Originally from: Fitchburg
Education: Associates degree in criminal justice, graduate of Leadership in Police Organization program
Occupation: Dane County deputy sheriff
Job title: Crime Scene Investigator
Political experience: Member, City of Fitchburg Agriculture and Rural Affairs committee, candidate, District 4 Seat 8 alder in 2019
Other notable affiliations: Board member, Oregon Youth Football League
Why are you running?
I am a fifth generation Fitchburg resident, growing up on the family farm where I still reside. I want to continue to give back to my community, be a voice for the residents, and set a positive example for my children. I want them to see the importance of participating in the local government.
What are the most important issues facing your district?
My first priority is to serve as a strong advocate for the community, listen and understand the issues and be a voice for Fitchburg. Another is to ensure balanced development and growth. I will do so by maintaining open lines of communication between the developers, city staff and the residents. As a member of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs committee, I am familiar with the flooding issues across the city. I know a plan is in motion for Lake Barney, and with the knowledge of the experts and feedback from the residents, I’m optimistic we can achieve a positive outcome.
The city put the comprehensive plan process on an eight-month timeline. Do you agree with how this was handled?
Yes, the city council and staff worked diligently and with transparency during the comprehensive process. Once adopted, I expect it will guide our decisions for where and how much to develop. My approach is to balance development and growth, listen to local residents and represent their perspectives on the council.
How can the city balance promoting development with the needs of the rural residents?
Open lines of communication and transparency between residents and developers will be essential to reach balanced development for the city. Residents should have the opportunity to provide ideas and feedback for all of the proposed plans.
What responsibility does the city have to manage increasing problems with stormwater and flooding?
The city needs to consult with experts on how to fix flooding. Once those options are laid out, the residents need to be informed and allowed to voice ideas and concerns. The city needs to make it clear to developers once a plan is approved, changes need proper explanation and approval.
If budgets and spending limits did not prevent it, what is one project you would champion to improve the quality of life in Fitchburg?
Increase investment and up the timeline of the renewable energy resolution. It set ambitious targets and guidelines for energy use reduction and renewable energy generation for city operations. The goal is 25% in 2025 and 100% in 2030. It would be great to see Fitchburg meet these goals sooner.
What is the best thing about Fitchburg
Fitchburg has a thriving urban area with successful businesses and a variety of entertainment and dining options on the northern edge. On the southern end lies prosperous agriculture and farming communities. The city is home to a diverse population who are passionate and care how we can make it a better place.