Gender identity ‘protected’
Gender identity is a protected class for Verona Area School District employees under the employee handbook the district approved Monday, Oct. 9.
The gender identity protection joins other protected class distinctions in the handbook such as race, religion and sexual orientation, as a reason why a person cannot be excluded from being employed by the district.
Much of the other work done on the handbook this year was consolidating and simplifying the language, district human resources director Jason Olson told the board.
The employee handbook was first adopted in 2012, a year after Wisconsin’s Act 10 legislation removed many of the powers of collective bargaining for most state and local employees.
Bus routes, walking zones
The Building, Grounds and Transportation committee will begin determining busing routes and walking zones for the new attendance boundaries this month.
The opening of a new high school on the western side of the City of Verona next fall will result in a shuffling of other buildings and new attendance boundaries the district set this summer. That means new walking zones, beyond which the district provides busing. The current distance is one mile for elementary schools and 1.25 miles for middle schools.
Sugar Creek’s walking zones are likely to change dramatically, as it is moving north by almost a mile to the building that currently houses Badger Ridge Middle School. Other elementary schools’ walking zones are likely to change based on how the attendance boundary has shifted.
Any new busing and walking zones will come before the school board for approval.