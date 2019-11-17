The Verona High School band will not go to Europe in 1991.
The Verona School Board, on a 4-3 vote Monday night, turned down a request from John Georgeson, high school band director, who sought the board’s approval for the trip to the Netherlands, West Germany and Austria in spring 1991.
The four board members who voted against the trip proposal were Jim Schroeder, board president; Pat Sweeney, Marlene Markhardt and Carol Stats. Those who voted in favor were Linda Stemper, Charles Campana and Gregg Miller.
Georgeson was disappointed, telling the board he felt “betrayed.”
Georgeson briefly commented after the meeting.
“It’s unbelievable the school board voted as it did in light of the fact the trip had extreme administrative support,” he said. “Also, 91 of 94 parents involved were supportive, and there was such a strong vote of support from community service organizations. These things seemed irrelevant to the board.”
Schroeder indicated the trip would put too much of a financial burden on families of band members.
“If my three sons were in band and this proposal came home to me, it would be an awful burden,” Schroeder said.
Sweeney said board approval of the trip would put the “institutional weight” of the district behind the proposal, thus placing undue financial pressure on parents. Sweeney indicated that other well-intentioned groups might make similar requests in the future, thus adding even more financial pressure.
Stats referred to the magnitude of the trip, calling it expensive.
Georgeson presented the board a 15-page packet he had prepared that included trip costs, letters of support from community organizations, lists of possible spots to be visited, a list of parents interested in chaperoning and other trip details.
According to Georgeson, the average amount each of the 79 band students/families would pay for the trip would be $710. That total amount comes to $58,250, or 53 percent of the total cost.
The average amount each student family would need from other sources would be $616, or a total of $52,060.
Georgeson said other sources may have included fundraisers, donations from local service organizations, contributions from community businesses or corporate sponsorship.
Georgeson called the trip “good and feasible, something that can be afforded.” He said there had been an overwhelmingly positive response to the trip from people he had contacted through a survey. He sent 125 surveys, 94 of which were returned, with 91 indicating interest.
Steve Reinen, local chiropractor and member of the Verona Optimists Club, indicated the club would offer financial support. Brian Busler, school district business manager and Verona Lions Club member, said that club also supported the trip.
Terry Downen, Verona High School principal, told board members a no vote would negatively impact student attitudes toward the board. But Statz indicated past board votes have been student-centered.