West Verona Avenue is the first of nine public improvement projects related to the new Verona Area High School building to get underway.
Planned for street widening and work at the Nine Mound Road and West End Circle intersections, through traffic is expected to be maintained throughout construction. That’s true of the rest of the projects, as well, according to a schedule presented at the Aug. 19 school board meeting.
Superintendent Dean Gorrell said there will be a public presentation of the improvements sometime soon, though a date and location are still not set.
Other work includes adding a sidewalk on Westridge Parkway, widening West End Circle and Wall Street, constructing Wildcat Way within the school site and turn lane additions at the Paoli Street-Nine Mound Road intersection.
Crews will also install the Military Ridge State Trail bridge over Wildcat Way, which will require a one to two week closure of the trail, according to the schedule. That work is planned for November 2019 through March 2020.
All work is scheduled to be completed by May 2020, with the school expected to open for the 2020-21 school year in September. The district anticipates taking occupancy in July.