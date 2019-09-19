If you thought it was hard to get out of Verona to surrounding communities last year, this year hasn’t been much better.
Some high-profile projects are still going, despite nearing the end of their timelines, and other projects that were smaller became a nuisance because they involved roads that became the detours to avoid the larger projects.
But by the end of the year, many are expected to be completed, with just one major project lasting into 2020.
That includes the County Hwy. M expansion to four lanes, two overpasses on the Verona Road project and the Fitchrona-Nesbitt roundabout, all of which have been planned for a decade or more.
County Hwy. M
The County Hwy. M project, which covers a 3 mile stretch between Cross Country and Prairie Hill roads, is scheduled to be finished by Nov. 1.
The project expanded the highway from a country road with single lanes going each way to a four-lane divided urban road with sidewalks and curbs. It also includes an underpass at the intersection of Hwys. M and PD to alleviate westbound traffic on PD.
The project began last year after being named a priority in 2007 by the county, and traffic on the road has only gotten worse with the expansion of Epic, which has around 9,000 employees on its western Verona campus.
The total cost of the M project, all the way up to the Mineral Point interchange, is near $100 million, with the city of Verona paying $8.5 million for its part – including $1.3 million for required land acquisition. The most recent phase has kept the road ripped up for more than a year.
A different project on County Hwy. M – south of Verona – will keep part of the road between Verona and Oregon closed for six weeks for repaving.
The first part, which started last week, involves repaving the stretch of road between Fish Hatchery and Hwy MM just north of Oregon. Phase 2 will have a greater impact on Verona drivers, with the road being repaved west of Fish Hatchery Road to Thousand Oak Trail starting Oct. 7.
School construction
The western side of Verona isn’t getting forgotten.
Nine public improvement projects are planned near the new Verona Area High School before the start of the 2020 school year, including street widening, sidewalk additions and the construction of Wildcat Way, which is the second access point to the campus.
A bridge will also be installed over the Military Ridge State Trail, closing the trail for a week or two.
All work is scheduled to be completed by May 2020 prior to staff moving into the school in July.
West Verona Avenue, Nine Mound Road and West End Circle will be open throughout construction.
Verona Road
The 7 year Verona Road project has still changed how Verona drivers travel into Madison.
Luckily for them, it’s coming up on its final year, and soon enough, drivers won’t all be sitting at a four-way stop.
With the completion of the bridge over Verona Road connecting northbound drivers to Williamsburg Way this summer and the overpass infrastructure over the McKee Road intersection, crews are now paving the lanes for Verona Road.
Next year, the project, which started in 2013, will have three lanes each way from McKee Road to Raymond Road.
Nesbitt-Fitchrona roundabout
A City of Fitchburg project has caused a headache for Verona drivers during the latter half of the year.
The Nesbitt and Fitchrona Road intersection was ripped up this summer to install a roundabout at the former four-way stop as a way to alleviate traffic back-ups. It’s scheduled to be finished by October, but resulted in the closure of the detours people could use to avoid both Hwy. M and Verona Road construction and still get to Madison.