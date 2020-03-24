TOWN OF PLEASANT SPRINGS
NOTICE OF VOTING EQUIPMENT TEST
A public test of the automatic tabulating and ballot marking equipment to be used at the April Spring Election and Presidential Preference to be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Town Hall, 2354 County Rd N. This test is open to the public.
/s/ Maria Hougan, Clerk/Treasurer
Published: March 26, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
TOWN OF DUNKIRK
ADVERTISEMENT FOR 2020 ROAD BIDS
The Town of Dunkirk is taking seal coat, pulverizing and paving bids for various Town roads.
Specific bid information may be obtained from Mark Gretebeck at (608) 873-9177, or at the Town Hall, 654 County Road N, Stoughton, WI 53589.
All bids shall be sealed, marked “Highway Quote,” and submitted to the Town Clerk at the town hall up to and including 2:00 p.m. on April 13, 2020. Bids will be opened at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020, at the town hall. Bids will be awarded at the Town Board meeting at 7:00 p.m. on April 20, 2020. The Town of Dunkirk reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to accept that bid deemed to be most advantageous to the Town.
Melanie Huchthausen, Clerk
Posted: March 29, 2020
Published: March 26 and April 2, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
TOWN OF DUNKIRK
NOTICE OF VOTING EQUIPMENT TEST
MONDAY, MARCH 30, 2020
3:00 P.M.
DUNKIRK TOWN HALL
654 COUNTY ROAD N
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Test of the automatic tabulating equipment and electronic voting equipment to be used at the Town of Dunkirk Election to be held on April 7, 2020, will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020, 2020, at the Dunkirk Town Hall, 654 County Road N in the Town of Dunkirk. This test is open to the public.
Melanie Huchthausen, Clerk
Posted: March 19, 2020
Published: March 26, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
ELECTION NOTICE
CITY OF STOUGHTON
Notice of Voting Equipment Test
Monday, March 30, 2020
9:00 a.m.
A public test of the automatic tabulating equipment to be used at the Spring Election and Presidential Preference (April 7, 2020) will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the Stoughton Fire Station (Election room), 401 E Main Street, Stoughton, WI. This test is open to the public.
Holly Licht, City Clerk
Published: March 26, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
VOTING BY ABSENTEE BALLOT (TYPE E NOTICE AMENDED)
Any qualified elector who is unable or unwilling to appear at the polling place on Election Day may submit a request to vote an absentee ballot to their municipal clerk. A qualified elector is any U.S. citizen, who will be 18 years of age or older on Election Day, who has resided in the ward or municipality where he or she wishes to vote for at least 10 consecutive days before the election. The elector must also be registered in order to receive an absentee ballot. Proof of identification must be provided before an absentee ballot may be issued.
You must make a request for an absentee ballot in writing or online at MyVote.wi.gov.
Contact your municipal clerk and request that an application for an absentee ballot be sent to you for the primary or election or both. You may also submit a written request in the form of a letter or you may apply for an absentee ballot online at MyVote.wi.gov. Your written request must list your voting address within the municipality where you wish to vote, the address where the absentee ballot should be sent, if different, and your signature. You may make application to your municipal clerk for an absentee ballot in person, by mail, by fax, by email or at MyVote.wi.gov.
Making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail
The deadline for making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail is: 5 pm on the fifth day before the election, April 2, 2020
Note: Special absentee voting application provisions apply to electors who are indefinitely confined to home or a care facility, in the military, hospitalized, or serving as a sequestered juror. If this applies to you, contact the municipal clerk regarding deadlines for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot.
Voting an absentee ballot in person
You may also request and vote an absentee ballot in person, in the clerk’s office at the address and during the days and hours specified as follows:
Holly Licht, City Clerk, 608-873-6677
207 S. Forrest St., Stoughton, WI 53589
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY--Appointments can be made 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. M-F by calling 873-6677 or email hlicht@ci.stoughton.wi.us
The last day to make an appointment is Friday, April 2nd.
No in-person absentee voting may occur on the day before the election.
The municipal clerk will deliver voted ballots returned on or before Election Day to the proper polling place or counting location before the polls close on April 7, 2020. Any ballots received after the polls close will not be counted.
Published: March 26, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *