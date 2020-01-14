The senior center is offering a new class, Qigong, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. beginning Thursday, Jan. 23 and continuing for three consecutive Thursdays.
Qigong is an ancient Chinese martial art that blends mindfulness with simple exercises. It is completed without the need for special attire, mats or equipment. Qigong combines attention to breathing, movement and thought to help increase your strength, balance and energy.
The four-part class will be taught by certified Qigong instructor Dr. Claire Holland. Holland is an avid practitioner of Qigong, Tai Chi and Yoga and is a former family physician.
For people who have reduced mobility, strength or flexibility, there is a customized approach available to accommodate their abilities.
Qigong has been scientifically proven to reduce pain, anxiety, depression, blood pressure and inflammation; and improve cognitive performance, the immune system and quality of sleep.
The cost for all four classes is $20.
For information, call 845-7471.