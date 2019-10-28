Thursday, Oct. 31
7 a.m. – Tom Kastle at Senior Center
8 a.m.- Zumba Gold
9 a.m. - Daily Exercise
10 a.m. - Jesse Walker at Senior Center
2 p.m. - Zumba Gold
3 p.m. - Daily Exercise
4 p.m. – Estate Planning at Senior Center
5 p.m. – Sugar Crush at Senior Center
6 p.m. - Salem Church Service
7 p.m. - Diabetes/K9 Presentation at Senior Center
8 p.m. - Daily Exercise
9 p.m. – Skip Jones at Senior Center
10 p.m. – Badger Prarie at the Historical Society
Friday, Nov. 1
7 a.m. – Estate Planning at Senior Center
1 p.m. - Skip Jones at Senior Center
3 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports
4 p.m. – Sugar Crush at Senior Center
5 p.m. - 2018 Wildcats Football
9 p.m. - Vintage Verona Sports
10 p.m. - Tom Kastle at Senior Center
11 p.m. – Jesse Walker at Senior Center
Saturday, Nov. 2
8 a.m. - Common Council from 10-28-19
11 a.m. - Vintage Verona Sports
1 p.m. - 2018 Wildcats Football
4:30 p.m. – Badger Prarie at the Historical Society
6 p.m. – Common Council from 10-28-19
9 p.m. - Vintage Verona Sports
10 p.m. - Badger Prarie at the Historical Society
11 p.m. - Jesse Walker at Senior Center
Sunday, Nov. 3
7 a.m. - Hindu Cultural Hour
9 a.m. – Resurrection Church
10 a.m. - Salem Church Service
Noon - Common Council from 10-28-19
3 p.m. - Vintage Verona Sports
4:30 p.m. - Badger Prarie at the Historical Society
6 p.m. – Common Council from 10-28-19
9 p.m. - Vintage Verona Sports
10 p.m. – Badger Prarie at the Historical Society
11 p.m. - Jesse Walker at Senior Center
Monday, Nov. 4
7 a.m. – Estate Planning at Senior Center
1 p.m. - Skip Jones at Senior Center
3 p.m. - Vintage Verona Sports
4 p.m. - Sugar Crush at Senior Center
5 p.m. - 2018 Wildcats Football
6:30 p.m. - Plan Commission Live
9 p.m. - Hindu Cultural Hour
10 p.m. – Tom Kastle at Senior Center
11 p.m. – Jesse Walker at Senior Center
Tuesday, Nov. 5
7 a.m. – Tom Kastle at Senior Center
10 a.m.- Zumba Gold
9 a.m. - Daily Exercise
10 a.m. - Jesse Walker at Senior Center
2 p.m.- Zumba Gold
3 p.m. - Daily Exercise
4 p.m. – Estate Planning at Senior Center
5 p.m. – Sugar Crush at Senior Center
6 p.m. - Resurrection Church
8 p.m. - Diabetes/K9 Presentation at Senior Center
9 p.m. - Skip Jones at Senior Center
10 p.m. - Badger Prarie at the Historical Society
Wednesday, Nov. 6
7 a.m. – Estate Planning at Senior Center
1 p.m. - Skip Jones at Senior Center
3 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports
5 p.m. - Plan Commission from 11-04-19
7 p.m. - Capital City Band
8 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports
10 p.m. - Tom Kastle at Senior Center
11 p.m. – Jesse Walker at Senior Center
Thursday, Nov. 7
7 a.m. – Tom Kastle at Senior Center
8 a.m.- Zumba Gold
9 a.m. - Daily Exercise
10 a.m. – Jesse Walker at Senior Center
2 p.m. - Zumba Gold
3 p.m. - Daily Exercise
4 p.m. – Estate Planning at Senior Center
5 p.m. – Sugar Crush at Senior Center
6 p.m. - Salem Church Service
7 p.m. - Diabetes/K9 Presentation at Senior Center
8 p.m. - Daily Exercise
9 p.m. – Skip Jones at Senior Center
10 p.m. – Badger Prarie at the Historical Society