Thursday, Oct. 31

7 a.m. – Tom Kastle at Senior Center

8 a.m.- Zumba Gold

9 a.m. - Daily Exercise

10 a.m. - Jesse Walker at Senior Center

2 p.m. - Zumba Gold

3 p.m. - Daily Exercise

4 p.m. – Estate Planning at Senior Center

5 p.m. – Sugar Crush at Senior Center

6 p.m. - Salem Church Service

7 p.m. - Diabetes/K9 Presentation at Senior Center

8 p.m. - Daily Exercise

9 p.m. – Skip Jones at Senior Center

10 p.m. – Badger Prarie at the Historical Society

Friday, Nov. 1

7 a.m. – Estate Planning at Senior Center

1 p.m. - Skip Jones at Senior Center

3 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

4 p.m. – Sugar Crush at Senior Center

5 p.m. - 2018 Wildcats Football

9 p.m. - Vintage Verona Sports

10 p.m. - Tom Kastle at Senior Center

11 p.m. – Jesse Walker at Senior Center

Saturday, Nov. 2

8 a.m. - Common Council from 10-28-19

11 a.m. - Vintage Verona Sports

1 p.m. - 2018 Wildcats Football

4:30 p.m. – Badger Prarie at the Historical Society

6 p.m. – Common Council from 10-28-19

9 p.m. - Vintage Verona Sports

10 p.m. - Badger Prarie at the Historical Society

11 p.m. - Jesse Walker at Senior Center

Sunday, Nov. 3

7 a.m. - Hindu Cultural Hour

9 a.m. – Resurrection Church

10 a.m. - Salem Church Service

Noon - Common Council from 10-28-19

3 p.m. - Vintage Verona Sports

4:30 p.m. - Badger Prarie at the Historical Society

6 p.m. – Common Council from 10-28-19

9 p.m. - Vintage Verona Sports

10 p.m. – Badger Prarie at the Historical Society

11 p.m. - Jesse Walker at Senior Center

Monday, Nov. 4

7 a.m. – Estate Planning at Senior Center

1 p.m. - Skip Jones at Senior Center

3 p.m. - Vintage Verona Sports

4 p.m. - Sugar Crush at Senior Center

5 p.m. - 2018 Wildcats Football

6:30 p.m. - Plan Commission Live

9 p.m. - Hindu Cultural Hour

10 p.m. – Tom Kastle at Senior Center

11 p.m. – Jesse Walker at Senior Center

Tuesday, Nov. 5

7 a.m. – Tom Kastle at Senior Center

10 a.m.- Zumba Gold

9 a.m. - Daily Exercise

10 a.m. - Jesse Walker at Senior Center

2 p.m.- Zumba Gold

3 p.m. - Daily Exercise

4 p.m. – Estate Planning at Senior Center

5 p.m. – Sugar Crush at Senior Center

6 p.m. - Resurrection Church

8 p.m. - Diabetes/K9 Presentation at Senior Center

9 p.m. - Skip Jones at Senior Center

10 p.m. - Badger Prarie at the Historical Society

Wednesday, Nov. 6

7 a.m. – Estate Planning at Senior Center

1 p.m. - Skip Jones at Senior Center

3 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

5 p.m. - Plan Commission from 11-04-19

7 p.m. - Capital City Band

8 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

10 p.m. - Tom Kastle at Senior Center

11 p.m. – Jesse Walker at Senior Center

Thursday, Nov. 7

7 a.m. – Tom Kastle at Senior Center

8 a.m.- Zumba Gold

9 a.m. - Daily Exercise

10 a.m. – Jesse Walker at Senior Center

2 p.m. - Zumba Gold

3 p.m. - Daily Exercise

4 p.m. – Estate Planning at Senior Center

5 p.m. – Sugar Crush at Senior Center

6 p.m. - Salem Church Service

7 p.m. - Diabetes/K9 Presentation at Senior Center

8 p.m. - Daily Exercise

9 p.m. – Skip Jones at Senior Center

10 p.m. – Badger Prarie at the Historical Society