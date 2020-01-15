Effective altruism
Altruism, the unselfish concern for others, is hard-wired into most of us. We feel an instinctive pull to help others in distress, especially those who are most vulnerable. Even those who don’t have this altruism built into them can learn to be altruistic, and it demonstrably benefits them to do so. Many of us choose to be altruistic by giving to charity or donating our time. Effective altruism is the attempt to bring our rational, analytic minds to bear on our compassionate impulses. Not all giving is equal, and while people are certainly free to give when and where they choose, if we are trying to reduce suffering, we should look at where our giving will have the most benefit. The National Philanthropic Trust reports that Americans gave over $373 billion in 2015. The World Health Organization reports that over 9 million children under the age of five die each year, and that approximately 70% of these deaths could be prevented with simple interventions. Clean water, adequate nutrition, access to medical care and simple preventive measures such as mosquito netting could prevent many of these deaths. The next time you open your wallet (and your heart) to give, think about where that money is going. A good place to evaluate charities and to help you be a more effective altruist is the Charity Navigator at charitynavigator.org.
–Christopher Simon