Why Worry When You Can Pray?
Human beings are naturally inclined to
worry. Perhaps it is an evolutionary
holdover from more dangerous times,
when a lack of vigilance could easily lead to
ruin. And even now, there are plenty of things
to worry about, as every newscast is quick to
remind us.The philosopher George Santayana
claimed that one of the tenets of what he called
“animal faith”is that there are things in the
world that we can eat, and things in the world
that can eat us! This is probably why all
successful species have developed successful
defenses, including effective vigilance, or even
hyper-vigilance.But whereas squirrels and other
small animals need to be hyper-vigilant,since
hawks and cats are effective predators, human
beings have created for ourselves a generally
safe environment, and unless you are crossing a
busy street, or working with potentially
dangerous equipment, there probably isn’t much
you need to worry about right now. All the
major religions tell us to chill out, or in religious
language, to trust in God.The natural tendency
to worry and be vigilant is adaptive in some
environments, but supremely maladaptive in
others.Therefore,stop worrying.Your next meal
is probably in the refrigerator.You have clothes
and a roof over your head, and really,what more
do you need?
–Christopher Simon