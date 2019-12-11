Read these and more Oregon School District stories at
Two school board seats open
In the first election since the school board reapportionment was approved by district electors in September, three school board seats will be up for grabs on April 7. Incumbent TIm LeBrun is running again, while Courtney Odorico and Barb Feeney are not seeking re-election.
Brooklyn Elementary has 17 sets of multiples
Kerri Modeski has seen a lot of students come through her office in her time as Brooklyn Elementary School principal. But last month, when she called on the intercom for siblings who share birthdays for a “Twin Day” photo for Homecoming week, things got crowded in a hurry.
OSD protocols for bad weather cancellations, closings
Last year, the district had to cancel six days of classes due to cold or snow. Three of those were made up by extending a planned half-day at the end of the year and adding minutes from April 1 through the rest of it.
Repeat message
For the second year in a row, the Oregon School District won multiple top state honors for its communication. The district was honored by the Wisconsin School Public Relations Association with a Spectrum Award of Excellence and an Award of Merit for its work in school communications