Thursday, Dec. 12
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bracelet making workshop, senior center, 845-7471
• 4-5 p.m., Teen Dungeons and Dragons and tabletop games night, library, 845-7180
• 6-7 p.m., La Leche League, library, 845-7180
• 6-10 p.m., Gingerbread house making, Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St., 497-3165
• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Learn hands-only CPR, library, 845-7180
• 7-9 p.m., Homebrewing Stammtisch, Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, 848-1079
• 7-9:30 p.m., Ugly sweater contest and trivia night, Fisher King Winery, 1105 Laser St., 497-1056
• 7:30-9 p.m., “Celebrate the Season” winter concert, VAHS Music Department, 300 Richard St., 845-4400
Friday, Dec. 13
• 9:30-11:30 a.m., Intro to gymnastics, library, 845-7180
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Death café, senior center, 845-7471
• 7-9 p.m., Live music: Kerosene Kites, Fisher King Winery, 1105 Laser St., 497-1056
• 7-9 p.m., Live music: The Emmylous, Toot + Kate’s Wine Bar, 109 S. Main St., 497-1111
• 7-10 p.m., Live music: Soggy prairie, Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St., 497-3165
• 7:30-9 p.m., “Celebrate the Season” winter concert, VAHS Music Department, 300 Richard St., 845-4400
• 8-11:30 p.m., Live music: Saddletramp, Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road, 845-9150
Saturday, Dec. 14
• 10-11:30 a.m., Arthritis Foundation’s jingle bell run, Verona Area High School, 300 Richard St., events.arthritis.org
• 10-11:30 a.m., Christmas for kids ages 3-10, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6705 Wesner Road, rlcverona.org
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Second Saturdays market, Brick House Studio, 101 N. Main St., 845-2368
• 2-5 p.m., Live reindeer, Badger Ridge Middle School, 845-5777
• 7-9 p.m., Live music: Alpha Romeos, Fisher King Winery, 1105 Laser St., 497-1056
• 7:30-9 p.m., “Celebrate the Season” winter concert, VAHS Music Department, 300 Richard St., 845-4400
Sunday, Dec. 15
• 3 p.m., “T’was The Night Before Christmas” play, Salem United Church of Christ, 502 Mark Drive, 845-7315
Monday, Dec. 16
• 4-5:30 p.m., Tween craft: arm knit cowl, library, 845-7180
• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Wood carving for beginners, library, 845-7180
• 7-9 p.m., Common Council meeting, City Hall, 111 Lincoln St., 845-6495
Tuesday, Dec. 17
• 6-8 p.m., Blogging 101, library, 845-7180
• 6-10 p.m., Gift wrapping for a donation, American Legion Post 385, 207 Legion St, 845-6538
Wednesday, Dec. 18
• 1:30-2 p.m., Kids’ yoga, library, 845-7180
• 4-5 p.m., Pokémon club, library, 845-7180
• 6-8:30 p.m., Charcoal drawing: dragonfly, library, 845-7180
Thursday, Dec. 19
• 4-5:30 p.m., Anime and manga club, library, 845-7180
• 6-10 p.m., Gift wrapping for a donation, American Legion Post 385, 207 Legion St, 845-6538
Friday, Dec. 20
• 10-11 a.m., How to make holiday mailing labels on a computer, senior center, 845-7471
• 4-5:30 p.m., NERF games for adults, library, 845-7180
• 7-9 p.m., Live music: The Artesians, Fisher King Winery, 1105 Laser St., 497-1056
• 8-11 p.m., Live music: Mark Croft Band, Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road, 845-9150
Saturday, Dec. 21
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community-based market, n plus 1 coffee and beer, 507 Bruce St., nplusonecafe.com
• 1-3 p.m, Farley Center holiday gathering, Linda & Gene Farley Center for Peace Justice and Sustainability, 2299 Spring Rose Rd., 845-8724
• 8-11 p.m., Live music: Nic Solo, Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road, 845-9150
Sunday, Dec. 22
• 3-6 p.m., Live music: Bryce and Dayton, Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road, 845-9150