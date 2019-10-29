July 1
9:41 a.m. Police reprimanded a woman for leaving a refrigerator with its doors open on the curb in front of her condo. She agreed to find a way to keep the door on the fridge shut.
2:36 p.m. A woman was arrested for physically abusing a child and taken to the Dane County Jail after she slapped a child in the face as a form of discipline, causing the child’s face to swell up.
July 2
8:28 a.m. It was reported that two windows on the western side of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church were shattered recently.
12:39 p.m. A Jefferson man reported to police that a Verona man had misled him about a chair he purchased online. When the man realized it was vinyl and not leather like he thought, he asked for his money back, and called police when the seller refused to refund him.
1:24 p.m. A Verona woman was scammed out of $150 when she “paid” for concert tickets with Google Play cards and didn’t receive any tickets.
July 4
7:44 p.m. Police received an anonymous report of four male teenagers dumpster diving on the 100 block of W. Railroad Street. Police couldn’t find anyone near the dumpsters.
July 6
10:01 p.m. Two men were verbally warned for separately shooting off fireworks in the middle of Acker Lane and on their property.
July 7
4:39 p.m. A man was warned for burning wooden stumps, mulch and cans without a burning permit. He was educated about the burning ordinance, and the fire was extinguished.
July 8
7:49 a.m. An 81 year old Minnesota man was scammed out of $110 when he was told his friend who lived in Madison was being held for ransom. The man purchased the money in Amazon gift cards while in Verona and sent them to the scammers before he realized his friend wasn’t in danger.
7:09 p.m. Farm and Fleet employees reported a man walked out of the store wearing a pair of cowboy boots he didn’t pay for.
9:08 p.m. A tree was ignited by a firework on the 500 block of Edward Street and was extinguished before police arrived.
July 9
11:07 a.m. An Iowa man had to return to the Super 8 Motel to pay for the damage he caused to a TV in one of the rooms during his stay.
July 10
7:09 p.m. A woman reported another woman picking flowers at the apartment complex they live in. She was told to bring the information to the owner of the complex.
July 11
2:12 p.m. Police received an anonymous complaint about a strange vehicle parking on the 300 block of Mesa Road for four days. The caller claimed that the vehicle “did not belong to the neighborhood.” Police checked the license plate and found the person on the registration had the same last name as the owner of the property it was parked in front of.
July 12
11:39 a.m. A woman reported to police that a coyote or another predator might be in the neighborhood near Lone Pine Way after she repeatedly found the carcasses of small animals on her lawn. She wanted others to be aware so they knew to protect smaller pets.
July 15
6:42 a.m. Construction crews at a site on the 1100 block of Santa Maria Parkway were warned for starting construction prior to 7 a.m. and violating the city noise ordinance. The crew explained they were trying to get an early start on the project due to the heat and agreed to not start before 7 a.m. again.
10:56 a.m. Findorff employees reported two juveniles jumping the fence around the new high school construction site for a third time.
6:11 p.m. A man was warned for obstructing traffic by placing traffic cones in the middle of the roadway on the 900 block of Questa Ridge Trail. The man told officers he uses the cones as an obstacle course for his children and as a way to slow traffic down in the area. The man was told to call the police if he witnessed erratic driving in the future.
9:51 p.m. A woman was warned for a false alarm after the loudness of her TV set off the front window glass break alarm.
July 23
3:37 p.m. A woman reported an ice cream truck in her neighborhood near Melody Lane as suspicious. The van had Illinois plates, and was found a few days later by officers, who warned the operator for selling ice cream without a permit.
11:56 p.m. An officer removed a large dog house from the median on Hwy. 18-151.
July 24
11:39 a.m. A man is no longer welcome at St. Vincent de Paul’s after his repeated behavior of harassing female employees and sending multiple letters to the business about their customer service.
11:35 p.m. Two vehicles were stolen from a residence on the 600 block of Ethan Terrace, as was the homeowner’s wallet.
July 25
9:08 a.m. A 12 year old boy was asked for “intimate photos” while speaking with a stranger on a video chat on an instant messaging website. The boy didn’t provide the person with any information and images and told his parents.
July 26
11:42 a.m. A man reported being “aggressively” pressured into having his headlights cleaned by two men. Officers found the men in the Taco Bell parking lot, who work with an auto body company and said they had offered the man light cleaning services he had paid for willingly. Police determined no crimes were committed.
July 28
5:11 p.m. An Epic employee reported seeing people hit golf balls with a baseball bat near the fishing pond. Officers could not locate them.
July 29
9:18 a.m. A woman turned in items in the trunk of her car that didn’t belong to her. The woman suspected the items, including a cordless drill and an outdoor Bluetooth speaker, were stolen by her son who was driving her vehicle the week prior.
Aug. 5
3:54 p.m. A woman was reprimanded after she left her 1 year old child in the car while she ran into the Post Office to get stamps.
Aug. 7
1:18 p.m. A woman narrowly avoided being the victim of an internet scam, after she realized she had been fraudulently asked to purchase anti-virus software and was able to stop the payment.
Aug. 8
6:52 p.m. A man reported his neighbor throwing dead rabbits into his yard. When officers arrived, they spoke to the neighbor, who said he was using a pellet gun to kill the rabbits and then throwing the rabbits to the curb. He was warned for shooting off a pellet gun and for his improper method of disposing of dead animals.
Aug. 10
8:49 a.m. A woman reported that she believed her ex-boyfriend had entered her apartment and taken her current boyfriend’s keys out of anger.