June 11
11:01 a.m. A woman reported that several European coins had been stolen from her father-in-law’s apartment on the 1100 block of North Edge Trail. Fingerprint swabs on taken from the container the coins were stored in.
8:42 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a sick raccoon “walking in circles” in the middle of Pine Court. The raccoon, which was “weak and lethargic,” was removed from the scene.
June 12
4:39 a.m. A Kwik Trip employee reported seeing a man sit in his running vehicle in the parking lot for two hours. The man was found to have fallen asleep after getting done with work.
9:04 a.m. An inflatable sign protesting Findorff Construction was removed from the site of the new high school because it violated city right-of-way ordinances. Members of the union who were protesting the company returned the next day with the sign, this time driving it around on top of a trailer as they made loops around West End Circle.
7:18 p.m. Police and fire units responded to a report of a basement fire on the 300 block of Edward Street. Upon arrival, first responders found that cause for concern was just a homeowner grilling in the backyard.
June 13
12:58 p.m. Officers met with a family about their neighbor’s dogs being allowed to roam after one of the dogs killed the family’s chicken. Animal services were contacted.
June 14
1:47 a.m. A 45-year-old Verona man was cited for his first OWI after being found speeding near the North Main Street and Cross Country Road intersection. His BAC was .10 and was released to a responsible party.
3:19 p.m. A man reported seeing bloody fingerprints on the door handle of his van. Police could not determine whether the fingerprints were from blood or another substance.
June 15
7:48 a.m. A woman on the 700 block of Mozart Street reported seeing four juveniles tip over a Porta Potty at a house under construction across the street.
12:19 p.m. An intoxicated woman was taken into protective custody and detox after she was found vomiting in the Miller and Sons Supermarket parking lot. She told police and bystanders that she hadn’t slept in two days and planned to continue drinking.
5:32 p.m. A woman called police for help locating her 5 year old and 4 month old children when their father didn’t show up with them. She was concerned because their father had behaved like this before, where he would refuse to bring the children back and instead would drive around with them after drinking alcohol and smoking crack cocaine. She lost contact with the man just before 4:30 p.m., where she could hear her children screaming in the background. The children were found and returned home to their mother.
June 16
2:09 p.m. A woman called police to ask for advice regarding her 15 year old grandson, who drives around in her vehicle without permission after she goes to bed. The boy was counseled for his behavior and was cited for operating without a license.
June 17
9:25 p.m. A dropped 911 call tracing back to Epic resulted in an officer finding two teenagers having sex on the campus. Both were warned for being on private property.
June 18
1:47 a.m. Verona police briefly assisted with a stolen vehicle pursuit that contained thieves who were thought to have stolen weapons from the Monona Super Walmart. The pursuit eventually ended in Fitchburg with the use of spike strips.
June 19
11:35 p.m. Three teenagers were cited for possession of marijuana and tobacco after being found in Ceniti Park after posted hours.
June 20
11:26 p.m. An officer was flagged down by a pedestrian on North Main Street to assist with ducklings who had fallen into the storm drain. Public works helped get all of the ducklings out of the drain and returned to the mother duck.
June 21
4:55 a.m. A woman reported that windows on her son’s vehicle had been smashed in overnight. She told police that she would be installing security cameras at her home because this was the second time in two weeks her son’s vehicle had been vandalized. Three days later, a large stone was thrown through the vehicle’s windshield and two of the tires were slashed. The residence’s garage door also sustained damage from the same stone that had broken the windshield.
8:49 a.m. A woman on the 1000 block of Zingg Drive called 911 because her oven’s heating element was overheating, but her husband was able to turn off the power to the oven before it caused any damage.
4:14 p.m. An attendee of the PGA event at University Ridge Golf Course called for help after he misplaced his car. He thought it had been parked at the high school. Police found his vehicle in a parking lot at Epic.
June 22
1:24 a.m. A 47 year old Madison woman was cited for her third OWI offense after being stopped for having a revoked license.
June 24
7:02 p.m. A Mount Horeb man’s vehicle is considered a total loss after it burst into flames. The man had parked the vehicle on Nine Mound Road when a warning light came on and was not injured.
11:45 a.m. A man reported a scam call, in which he was told by an “irate” person that his phone number had been left on a handwritten note on a damaged vehicle. The person was demanding his insurance information so that he could fix the vehicle. Police confirmed that neither of the man’s two vehicles had been in a crash.
June 26
10:15 p.m. A 25 year old Janesville woman was cited for her second OWI after her vehicle was found at a complete stop in the middle of the roadway.
June 28
8:30 a.m. A power pole “exploded” on Old Hwy. PB. The fire department took over and contacted the electric company to get the pole repaired.
11:29 a.m. A Bergstrom Cadillac loaner vehicle that given to a Verona resident was stolen overnight and found to have been involved in a rollover crash as it was being driven toward Milwaukee.
12:11 p.m. A woman reported seeing a head sticking out from underneath a white sheet in the back seat of a vehicle. Officers determined the head belonged a mannequin.
7:41 p.m. Several people were warned for trespassing after they were found fishing at the pond next to the Deep Space building at Epic.
9:48 p.m. Police observed two Madison women riding their bikes around the Park and Ride. When stopped by the officer, the two women advised that they were attempting to meet their fitness goals.
June 29
12:03 a.m. Four juveniles were warned for trespassing – and to check themselves for leeches – after they admitted to swimming in the retention pond near the Epic entrance.
12:31 a.m. Police spotted a man standing in the pasture at Epic looking at the cows. The man advised the officer that he usually goes out for a walk late at night and agreed to stay on the walking path.
June 30
9:03 a.m. A hired dog sitter who stole items and cash from a home on the 100 block of Acker Lane, and broke an agreement to watch the dogs while the owner was out of the country, returned the items to the police.
2:29 p.m. While out on patrol, an officer came upon a Girl Scout meeting at Neff Park, which he sat in on and learned about different wildlife at the park. The officer handed out Verona Police Department stickers at the end of the meeting.