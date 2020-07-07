June 3
8:13 a.m. An employee at LSM Chiropractic reported damage to the building during the overnight hours. It appeared that someone had thrown rocks at the building, causing parts of the siding to be chipped off.
7:06 p.m. Police received an anonymous report of four teenagers harassing people by shouting curse words at them at McDonald’s. An officer checked the area and could not locate them.
June 4
12:20 a.m. Police received a report of three people attempting to open the doors of vehicles on North Edge Trail. Officers were unable to locate them. Ten minutes later, an officer found two vehicles on the 1200 block of Gateway Pass that had been broken into, with a garage door opener and a multi-tool being stolen.
9:35 a.m. An officer walked a 7 year old child who was still in his pajamas back home after his father was unaware that he had left.
11:22 a.m. Police responded to a report of children being left in a car in the parking lot of Miller and Son’s. As officers arrived, the father of the children was walking back to the car, and explained he had left his children in the car with the air conditioning on and the windows partially rolled down because he was concerned about exposing them to COVID-19 in the store.
1:57 p.m. Two boys, ages 11 and 12, were warned for their behavior after they called a group of young women derogatory terms and threatened to rape them while at Fireman’s Park.
6:55 p.m. Three people were taken to UW Hospital after a crash on U.S. Hwy. 151 caused when a teenage driver moved into the middle lane to avoid a vehicle parked on the side of the road and hit another car he had not seen. The teenager was cited for unsafe lane deviation.
June 5
3:19 p.m. Verona police put a wallet found on Silent Street into storage because when they asked City of Madison police to return it to the Madison man it belonged to, MPD declined. MPD justified it by saying, “have you seen the news?”
5:34 p.m. A man was booked into jail for bail jumping and felony charges for child pornography after he fell asleep in a park near a playground. As a condition of the man’s parole for possession of child pornography, he is not permitted to be near children. Upon his arrest, police seized multiple electronic devices, where he had several hundred more photos and videos of child pornography saved onto them.
6:20 p.m. A woman reported seeing two people write a note in chalk near a dresser she had placed on the curb to look inside it. Inside, a note directed the finder to take a photo next to a nearby car. Officers concluded that it was likely a scavenger hunt based on the arrows drawn in the area.
11:10 p.m. An officer removed a snapping turtle from the roadway on Old PB.
June 6
12:13 a.m. Police watched a New Glarus man back into a concrete post in front of the Kwik Trip on Hwy. PB, resulting in the plastic around the post cracking in half and damaging the concrete.
9:15 a.m. Verona police helped the Capitol Police with an investigation regarding damage to property after a Verona resident gave the person in question a Lyft ride home.
9:22 p.m. Police warned eight children for trespassing on private property and hiding under a woman’s deck during their game of hide-and-seek in the neighborhood.
June 7
8:38 a.m. A welfare check was requested on an elderly man by a concerned citizen who was worried about him because his lawn hadn’t been mowed in a while. The man advised an officer that he was okay and that his mower was broken and still in the shop.
June 8
8:45 a.m. Public Works asked police to increase their patrols around the senior center after several bikes, scooters, clothing and debris have repeatedly been found in the parking lot.
3:24 p.m. A woman called to report that her neighbor was living in dirty conditions and was smoking in bed. Police attempted to contact the woman to follow up without success.
5:36 p.m. A woman on Aspen Avenue called police to complain about the “No Parking” signs placed on her street because of upcoming road construction. Police provided her other alternate parking options.
9:28 p.m. A 41 year old Verona man was cited for his third OWI after being stopped on Hemlock Drive for a registration violation.
June 9
10:14 a.m. A woman reported seeing a suspicious vehicle pull into her neighbor's driveway. The homeowner told police the vehicle belonged to an employee of the cleaning service they use.
June 10
3:15 a.m. Police stopped to talk to a shirtless man who was found taking a video while standing in the middle of the intersection of Main Street and Cross County Road. The man advised he had been on a run and had stopped to take the video.
June 11
2:23 p.m. A woman reported that a family member had stolen three purses from her home during the week. The family member was contacted and said she did not have the purses, and believed a mental health issue was the cause of the issues.
5:54 p.m. Police intervened in an argument between two roommates after one of them was found breaking the “house rules” by eating peanut butter in his bedroom. Officers counseled them on their behavior.
June 12
5:47 a.m. A man reported seeing two suspicious people sitting outside in the front lawn of a senior living facility. Upon officer arrival, a woman told police that her cat had gotten out of the building around 2:30 a.m. and she had locked herself out while attempting to retrieve it. The woman and her son were let back into her apartment.
4:40 p.m. A man reported seeing “some type of animal” bent over his bird feeder overnight and was wondering if any other reports had been made regarding animals in the Westridge Parkway neighborhood.
11:45 p.m. Two teenagers, one from Verona and the other from Monona, were arrested for absolute sobriety and possession of hallucinogens after being stopped for unauthorized display of registration.
June 13
3:47 a.m. A man was cited for failure to maintain control after driving through the intersection of Cross Country and Nine Mound roads, onto the walking path and into the retention pond. His vehicle was towed out of the pond, and there were no injuries reported.
8:22 p.m. A man reported he was being extorted over the internet, claiming a person was threatening to release “sensitive” photos of him over Facebook if he did not pay them.
8:50 p.m. A parent called police to report that their daughter had invited people over and were consuming alcohol while they were away. Four people were cited for underage alcohol consumption, and the daughter was cited for providing alcohol to underage people.
June 15
9:45 p.m. A woman was arrested on a warrant after she was found stealing from Walgreens. She was found with marijuana and cocaine on her when she was booked by jail staff.
10:46 p.m. A man was arrested for his third OWI offense and trespassing after he was found passed out in his vehicle outside at his ex’s residence. It was determined that he had driven to her home, banged on the door and yelled at his ex and her sister in law.
June 16
10:11 p.m. A woman reported that an unknown man in his 40s or 50s had approached her in the Burn Fitness parking lot and made her feel uncomfortable by asking her personal questions and calling her “hot” and “sexy.”
June 17
8:36 a.m. A 62 year old woman was warned for disorderly conduct after confronting a neighbor over dog poop in her yard.
8:39 a.m. A woman reported that a man in his 50s approached her husband the night before asking to buy “weed or girls.”
9:47 a.m. A woman reported multiple incidents regarding a white male who was of a heavier build, with one of the incidents being that he had approached her 13 year old child and called her pretty.
June 19
12:05 p.m. Police received a report of an “excess” number of chickens and ducks being raised at a home on the 900 block of Hemlock Drive. When an officer spoke to the homeowner, he advised that he would be moving the animals out to land they owned by the end of the weekend.
7:02 p.m. A 60 year old Muscoda woman was arrested for her third OWI offense after hitting another vehicle in the Sugar River Pizza parking lot. She was transported to Meriter’s emergency room for treatment.
10:20 p.m. Police cited a Festival Foods employee for retail theft after he was found to have stolen a couple hundred dollars’ worth of food and drinks over the last several weeks. The employee, who was apologetic for his actions, entered a verbal agreement with store management to pay back what he had taken.
June 20
7:44 a.m. Police removed five dead geese and vehicle undercarriage parts out of the roadway on Cross Country Road.
10:01 p.m. A woman requested additional patrols after watching people walk up and down the street along Topp Avenue. She told police that they were not doing anything other than walking, and did not enter any of the homes.
June 21
7:24 p.m. A man was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail for disorderly conduct after he threatened to shoot an Arby’s employee and backed into a marked Verona squad car upon police arrival.
June 23
12:58 p.m. A Verona Area School District employee reported a fraudulent check bearing the district’s name was sent to someone in Pennsylvania. The check, which was sent from Idaho for $82,000, was not cashed.
3:56 p.m. A woman reported two dogs who looked like coyotes were harassing chickens in the area.
June 24
5:08 p.m. Police warned three girls for trespassing on Epic property after they tipped over a rocking horse they had been riding on. No damage was incurred.