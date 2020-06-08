April 29
3:53 a.m. Police observed damage to a door at a commercial building on Horizon Drive, where it looked like someone had taken a drill to the lock. Metal shavings were found on the ground in front of the door.
7:04 a.m. A man reported his Chevy Tahoe was stolen from his driveway overnight on the 300 block of Military Ridge Drive. The man advised the vehicle had nothing of value in it.
April 30
12:13 p.m. A woman reported her 12 year old daughter received a pair of plush dice in the mail from an unknown person. The return address on the package was that of a gas station in Alabama.
1:26 p.m. A woman reported her neighbor who lived behind her had littered in her yard.
May 1
1:02 p.m. Verona Public Library employees asked officers to break up a small social gathering of three women in the parking lot.
May 2
11:16 p.m. A 19 year old was arrested for her first OWI after she was found driving along Main Street without her lights on. She was taken to the Dane County Jail on a 12-hour hold while her 15 and 16 year old passengers were released.
May 4
5:08 p.m. An anonymous caller reported seeing vehicles gather in the Sugar Creek Elementary School parking lot. An officer informed the person that people had met there to stage their vehicles for a birthday parade for a 7 year old child battling cancer.
May 5
6:27 p.m. An anonymous caller reported a home on the 500 block of Cabrillo Court had been egged overnight and asked for additional patrol of the area.
May 7
10:49 p.m. A 41 year old man was cited for his first OWI after failing to stop at a flashing red light and for having unauthorized license plates. He was released to a responsible party.
May 8
10:31 a.m. A Mount Horeb man reported seeing a passenger in a vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Hwy. PB handling a handgun earlier in the week. The man didn’t have license plates for the car, only a description, and wanted to make the police aware of what he saw.
1:14 p.m. Three teenagers were warned for climbing onto the roof of Country View Elementary School to retrieve a ball.
May 9
3:27 p.m. Police received a report of people holding a barbecue in their front yard. An officer noticed all participants were wearing masks and social distancing from one another, and declined to take further action.
May 10
11:28 a.m. A woman called police after she couldn’t contact her children’s father, who had custody of them during the weekend. She told an officer she had wanted to talk to her children on Mother’s Day. When an officer contacted the father, he said he had turned his phone off because the woman had been calling him repeatedly and he felt he should be left alone when it’s his weekend to have the children.
May 11
12:25 p.m. A New Glarus man reported seeing two young teenagers attempt to key his truck as they biked by along Grace Street.
3:58 p.m. An anonymous caller reported seeing a naked man parked behind a building on Prairie Heights Drive who was masturbating while facing the highway. Police were unable to locate the man.
May 13
9:52 a.m. A man was warned for walking through Veteran’s Park with his dogs. City ordinance prohibits pets from being in parks, unless used to aid a person with impairments.
5 p.m. Police counseled a group of teenagers on sharing the skate park after they reportedly tried to prevent other kids from using it.
7:45 p.m. Police received a report of a man smashing something alongside the road on West Verona Avenue. Officers made contact with the man, who was intoxicated and had dropped the Chinese food he purchased on the ground and was collecting it. The man’s brother was called to help him.
May 14
1:19 a.m. An 18 year old man was cited for driving 108 miles an hour on U.S. Hwy. 18-151. His vehicle was found to have open intoxicants and marijuana.
5:29 p.m. An anonymous caller reported seeing a 25 year old man drive off from the 400 block of Marietta Street with an open beer in his hand. Police were unable to find the man, and this is not the first time the caller has reported seeing the behavior. The caller reported the man again later that night for doing the same thing.
May 16
9:04 p.m. A man admitted to lighting off fireworks in his backyard the night before after his neighbor reported hearing gunshots go off.
May 17
5:03 p.m. Police assisted Fitch-Rona EMS with the care of a man who fell out a second story window while being highly intoxicated.
May 19
11:08 a.m. The Findorff superintendent for the new Verona Area High School project reported someone had vandalized the building by unloading a fire extinguisher’s contents into a room the night before.
May 22
11:18 a.m. A man who lives in the West End Apartments called to complain about construction crews waking him up at 5:45 a.m. Officers contacted the site supervisor about city ordinances regarding noise.
May 23
4:27 p.m. Police arrested a 48 year old man after he was reported stumbling around onto posted private property and Hwy. M near Prairie Heights Drive, making drivers swerve to avoid him.
May 26
12:34 a.m. An 18 year old Madison man was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct and bail jumping after he damaged property during a fight at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment.
May 27
7:41 p.m. A 42 year old man was arrested for his first OWI offense after an officer found him speeding on North Main Street. He was also cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphrenia and failing to wear a seat belt.
May 28
5:30 a.m. Police assisted Fitch-Rona EMS as they helped a woman give birth to her daughter.
May 29
3:29 p.m. Three teenagers were cited for possession of marijuana after a caller reported them smoking pot by the waterslide at Fireman’s Park.
May 30
4:18 p.m. Two 13 year olds were verbally warned after Epic employees had asked them to stop fishing at the pond and they refused to leave.
June 1
4:07 p.m. A woman requested to speak to an officer after a Taco Bell employee was rude to her the week before.
4:10 p.m. An employee at Minerals and More reported a customer who came into the store but refused to wear a mask per the store’s COVID-19 policy. Upon arrival, the employee advised officers that she and the customer came to a peaceful resolution.