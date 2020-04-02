Age: 66
Family: husband Jim; daughters Rachel and Laura
Originally from: Texas
Lived in town since: 1990
Education: Ph.D in Adult Education
Occupation: Retired from being executive director of a nonprofit
Political experience: None, but I’m a political junkie
Why are you running for supervisor?
I recently helped organize the first neighborhood association in the Town of Verona. I’ve been delighted with how enthusiastic the neighbors are about sharing their concerns and suggestions for improving our little part of the Town. The association demonstrates how giving people a voice can instigate action and change.
What should be the town’s most important priority?
Keeping the rural character of the township intact. Rural characteristics include more than fields and farms. The Ice Age Trail contributes a valuable characteristic, as well as our woodlands and prairies.
Since the 2016 boundary agreement, there’s been more development in the town. Is this a good thing?
It depends on how carefully development is carried out while conserving our natural resources. Development can be good for the tax base, but at what cost to the neighbors must also be considered.
Did the town do a good job putting together its comprehensive plan?
I am still working on clarifying points within the plan that impact decisions about development.
What should a supervisor’s role be in communicating with citizens?
I’m hoping, perhaps unrealistically, to represent more closely my area of the town since we haven’t had much direct input lately in the southeast corner. I will seek to learn how we can communicate more with the citizens in a more useful website and other electronic tools. I recently did some canvassing in my area and asked what the township can be doing better. It was interesting to see people’s reactions because they had not been asked or contacted before. In a diverse township, it’s difficult to visit personally with many, but I hope that we can expand our efforts.