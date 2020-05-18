Hometown: Poynette
Education: Bachelor of Science in Nursing, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Masters of Science in Nursing, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Position: School Nurse
School: Verona Area High School
Years in education: 28 years
Years in VASD: 25 years
What inspired you to get into education?
Part of my job, while working for the Madison Health Department, was providing health services to Madison’s public and parochial schools. During this time, I developed a love for working with children in the school setting.
What is like ending your career with doing virtual learning?
When working in school, my job was face-to-face with students all day, every day while managing illness, injury and other health concerns. It has been quite different in this virtual world. My focus has shifted to assisting other staff members in supporting student learning online as well as looking ahead at how to safely re-open schools in the future.
What is a favorite memory of your time in the Verona Area School District?
Anytime I could provide individual health education for a student and see the “aha” moment in their eyes.
What will you miss about working in the school district?
The students.
Why are you retiring now?
It’s time.
What are your plans for retirement?
Spend more time with family. Do more of the things I have not had much time for such as biking, hiking, piano, travel and hanging out with friends.