The Madison Area Parade of Homes will return for its 70th year, with a few social distancing changes.
The annual event, organized by the Madison Area Builders Association, is a go for June 19-28, observing health safety guidelines set by discussions with Madison and Dane County public health officials. The daily event is set for 4-8 p.m., Mondays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays.
This year’s parade features 21 homes across Dane County, including three in Fitchburg, located in the Fahey Fields neighborhood at 2620 Notre Dame Drive. Each were built by a different contractor -- Dane Building Concepts, Midwest Homes and Trademark Homes
MABA has instituted a variety of health precautions, according to a June 3 news release, including a limit of 10 attendees per household, several daily cleanings of the homes, eliminating high-touch point areas and replacing paper ballots and information with electronic versions.
MABA encourages but doesn’t require attendees to wear masks and asks that builders arrange for one-way traffic through the homes.
Tickets are $15 general admission, $5 for seniors ages 65 and older and $5 for children ages 6 to 17. For information and tickets, visit madisonparadeofhomes.com.