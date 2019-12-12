As it has every year since the benchmarks were established in 2015, the Oregon School District improved its overall score on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction annual report card grades.
The district scored a 79.2, considered as “exceeding expectations,” for the 2018-19 school year in results announced in a DPI news release last week. That mark tops the previous year’s 78.7, which eclipsed the 78.6 scored in 2016-17. OSD scored 77.2 in the first round of the report cards, for the 2015-16 school year. The annual evaluation process is required by state law. Scores are calculated in four priority areas: student achievement; school growth; closing gaps between student groups; and measures of students being on-track for postsecondary readiness, which includes graduation and attendance rates, third-grade English language arts achievement, and eighth-grade mathematics achievement. For the 2018-19 school year, OSD topped the state average in student achievement (76.7 to 62.3), closing gaps (78 to 68.8) and on-track/postsecondary readiness (91.8-84.8), but falling behind in district growth, scoring 64.2 compared to the state average of 66.