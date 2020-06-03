Feb. 4
An 8 inch steak knife with a white handle was collected from North Burr Oak Avenue and Jefferson Street. An employee from the United States Postal Service called to report the knife. Police reported the knife did not have a make and did not appear suspicious — it was placed into found property.
Feb. 5
9:52 a.m.
Two New Jersey businesses owners were asked to wire $31,000 to a business in Oregon that does not exist, according to OPD police reports. The Oregon Police Department got a call about the potential fraud case from July 2019, where the business owners were asked to wire money to Anthony Management at 140 Inverness Circle in Oregon for loan fees.
OPD reports states that after wiring the money, the business owners told the money was never received and there was no loan. The business owners could not provide OPD with the fraud case number. The responding officer informed the caller they would have to follow up with the police department in New Jersey.
Feb. 6
12:01 p.m.
A man got a call from a person claiming to be the IRS who knows he is trafficking drugs from Texas. The unknown caller from the IRS said he would transfer the man to the DEA, where he was asked to send gift calls from Walgreens to an unknown location. The man did not give the caller any account information and the police advised him that the caller was a scam.
Feb. 7
5:30 a.m.
Oregon Police Department made contact with a resident who stated her husband must’ve rolled over on his phone while he was sleeping and accidentally dialed 911. The woman confirmed with her husband that he accidentally dialed 911 when he was trying to shut his alarm off on his cell phone. This matched what the man had told dispatch just prior to the arrival of police.
1:08 p.m.
In addition to medication, officers found a .38 caliber revolver and 48 bullets in the medication disposal of the Oregon Police Department. Officers ran the records and the gun was not stolen. It was entered into found property.
The medication that was found was placed in three boxes weighing: 18 lbs, 18.8 lbs, and 25 lbs.
Feb. 9
8:40 a.m.
The police were made aware of a private investigator parked on Alpine Parkway and Jefferson Street. The caller would be parked at that location until 4 p.m. if there were any suspicious vehicle calls.
8:57 p.m.
A tour of the Oregon Police Department was given to the Boy Scouts of America.
Feb. 11
3:38 p.m.
A driver nearly struck an officer during crossing guard duty. The driver said she looked down at her ringing phone briefly and took her eyes off the road. The driver was cited with inattentive driving.
5:20 p.m.
The governor attended a JV boys’ basketball game to watch his grandson play, and the Oregon Police Department was notified by the Wisconsin State Patrol that two plain clothed troopers would be there acting as security.
Feb. 14
4:15 p.m.
A driver was seen by an Oregon Police Officer smoking a bong while driving near Jefferson and Ash Streets.
The officer was unable to make a traffic stop, but later tracked down the driver through the license plate. The driver denied smoking a bong in the vehicle, and said he never smoked marijuana before. The mother of the driver confirmed there was no drug paraphernalia in the home or with her son.
Feb. 19
A driver was cited for inattentive driving with both hands off the steering wheel. The driver was tapping her teeth with her left hand and on her phone with her right hand.