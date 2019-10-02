Stop, drop and have some pancakes with local EMS and firefighters.
The annual pancake breakfast, from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, raises funds for the local fire department. Breakfast at the station includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, an omelette station and beverages. The price is $6 for adults and $3 for kids 8 years old and younger.
While supplies last, children receive a free pumpkin and families receive free batteries for carbon monoxide detectors.
In 2017, the event raised $3,000 and had more than 400 attendees.
For more events during fire prevention month, sponsored by the Oregon Area Fire and EMS district, visit vil.oregon.wi.us.