Pancake Breakfast (copy)

Chase Master squirts pancake batter on the griddle during the EMS pancake breakfast in 2017.

 Photos by Amber Levenhagen

Stop, drop and have some pancakes with local EMS and firefighters.

The annual pancake breakfast, from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, raises funds for the local fire department. Breakfast at the station includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, an omelette station and beverages. The price is $6 for adults and $3 for kids 8 years old and younger.

While supplies last, children receive a free pumpkin and families receive free batteries for carbon monoxide detectors.

In 2017, the event raised $3,000 and had more than 400 attendees.

For more events during fire prevention month, sponsored by the Oregon Area Fire and EMS district, visit vil.oregon.wi.us.

Contact Mackenzie Krumme at mackenzie.krumme@wcinet.com.