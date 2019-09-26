For more than half a century, St. John’s church has hosted a turkey Smorgasbord to support community organizations.
This year, like years past, volunteers will serve two meals during the Smorgasbord event, with lunch running from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and dinner from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 625 E. Netherwood St.
The meal is to feature turkey and meatballs with all the trimmings, and carry-out meals will be available until 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-10 and $3 for kids under 4 and $13.50 for carry-outs.
All money for the fundraiser supports Oregon neighbors such as Oregon-Brooklyn Food Pantry, Oregon-Brooklyn Habitat for Humanity and Neighbors in Need of Assistance (NINA) or missionaries.
Last year, visitors of the event raised roughly $12,000 for local service organizations, said treasurer of Women of the Church, Bonnie Gilbertson.
More than 30 hours from 46 community volunteers made 1,300 rounds of lefse that are available for purchase, chair of lefse making, Karen Kreul said. There are three rounds in a package for $5.
People are encouraged to smother the Norwegian treat in butter and brown sugar.
For more information, call 291-4311.