The Oregon Youth Wrestling team won the Gavin Breadon Memorial Tournament with 191.5 points Sunday, Jan. 26, in Monroe.
Thirteen Panthers won championships in their respective weight classes. They were Nathan Fowlkes, Nadia Bernal, Nolan Ryberg, Alec Brenner, Jason Heiser, Tommy Heiser, Kanyon Spilde, Thomas Ruth, Ashlin Mihlbauer, Cade Aaberg, Landen Kamin, Evan McGill, and Danny Heiser.
Sixteen other Oregon wrestlers finished second. The runners-up were Lucas Clemment, Patrick Below, JK Vidal, Cooper Kundert, Dominic Berndt, Jack Clemment, Emmett Falkstrom, Ronan Hayes, Keaton Chard, Logan Kamin, Sam Fahey, Nash Antonson, Evan Fahey, Ruben Boarman, Kailee Spilde, and Parker Riedl.
The Panthers brought 43 wrestlers to the tournament, which had more than 400 participants from 44 teams from Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.