Oregon Youth Wrestling hosted its registration and parent information night from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, at the Oregon Middle School cafeteria.
Registration will remain open until Dec. 20.
The program is available to children in kindergarten through eighth grade. For more information about youth wrestling and the club, contact president Shawn Fahey at 513-5013 or fayehsone@gmail.com or coach Chad Niday at 501-4721 or cniday1@earthlink.net.
Children can sign up for the program online at oregonyouthwrestling.com.