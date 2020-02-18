Oregon places high in Mineral Point, Milton tournaments
Oregon Youth Wrestling captured the team title at the Pointers Tournament on Sunday, Feb. 9, in Mineral Point, a week before the Panthers took home second at the Monster Mash in Milton.
Oregon came into the Pointers Tournament having won the team title in Monroe two weeks earlier. The Panthers earned 15 individual titles in Mineral Point.
Sixty-eight teams and nearly 600 wrestlers competed in Milton, as six Panthers won championships and 11 more placed second. Belvidere, Illinois, won the team title over Oregon, which finished 27 points ahead of third-place Kenosha.
The Panthers return to action Saturday, March 7, at the Badger Tournament in Lake Geneva.