The Oregon Community Swim Club finished eighth in the team standings at the Wisconsin 12 and Under Long Course (50-Meter) State Championship Swim Meet with a club-record 872.5 points.
The three-day meet wrapped up Sunday, July 28 at Madison Aquatic Club. The host program won the team title with 1,925 points.
Oregon Community swimmers placed top 10 in 19 individual events.
Finnley Conklin, 12, finished third in the 11-12 boys age group with 133 individual points, in large part to three gold medals, a silver and two bronze. He also finished third in his age group for individual points at the Short Course (25-Yard) State Championship meet in February.
Conklin won the 50-meter breaststroke in 33.09 seconds, the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.34 and the 200 breaststroke in 2:47.08. He was second in the 400 freestyle (4:47.16) and third in the 100 freestyle (1:01.39) and 800 freestyle (10:07.64).
Conklin, Hunter Franke, Gabriel Dewald and Cole Johnson claimed fourth in the 200 free relay (2:03.82) and 200 medley relay (2:17.94). The same quartet also took sixth in the 400 free relay (4:43.77).
Oregon Community’s Katherine Dunn, 12, tied for seventh in the 11-12 girls age group with 113 individual points. She finished in the top nine in six individual events and top four in three relays.
Dunn won the 400 freestyle with a time of 4:46.02. She claimed second in the 800 free (10:01.43), third in the 200 free (2:19.34), sixth in the 200 butterfly (2:44.48) and 400 IM (5:39.68), and ninth in the 100 free (1:05.13).
Dunn, Olivia Sina, Catherine Arnold and Katherine McClure also finished third in the 200 free relay (1:57.95) and fourth in the 200 medley relay (2:12.96). Dunn, Sina, Arnold and Kennedy Faris took third in the 400 free relay (4:23.37), while Sina, Arnold, McClure and Lauren Konarske were ninth in the 400 medley relay (5:10.47).
Sina, 11, finished 10th in the 11-12 girls age group with 104 individual points. She claimed third in the 100 backstroke (1:11.52), fourth in the 50 backstroke (33.32), fourth in the 200 free (2:19.68), fourth in the 400 free (4:54.92), and fifth in the 200 backstroke (2:37.63).
Arnold, 12, was fourth in the 50 breaststroke (37.02) and sixth in the 50 free (29.52).
Molly Hoppe, 10, finished third in the girls 10 and under division’s 50 backstroke (37.14) and seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:25.46).
Hoppe, Kate Konopacki, Katelyn Konarske and Allison Erickson took eighth in the 200 medley relay (2:43.59). Hoppe, Konopacki, Erickson and Baya Burke were ninth in the 200 free relay (2:23.88).