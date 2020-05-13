The Oregon Soccer Club has decided to give players three options for the refund of registration fees after the Wisconsin Youth Soccer Association announced the cancellation of the spring season on April 30 due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s the first OSC season that organization president Eric Anderson recalls being canceled in the club’s 42-year history.
Anderson said the registration fee could be refunded, credited to a future season or a donation could be made to the club, which is a 501(c)(3) organization. Any donations will help the club fund scholarships for players whose families need financial assistance to play soccer and other club initiatives.
The Wisconsin Youth Soccer Association has guided local clubs in Madison Area Youth Soccer Association leagues to prepare for the fall season. Registration for the OSC’s 2020-21 season should open in the next few weeks.
“We are fully aware there’s a good chance that it won’t look like a ‘normal’ season,” Anderson said. “What that means isn’t exactly clear yet. So we’ll need to be prepared and be flexible to provide the best experience possible, with player safety as our top priority.”
WYSA has suspended all activities through June 30, which means Oregon teams and coaches are prohibited from running in-person practices or games. One exception WYSA has granted is virtual or at-home training, which the club is offering through videos and challenges on social media channels.
Tryout dates are set by MAYSA, in conjunction with WYSA. Anderson said the earliest OSC could host tryouts would be July 13. The club is making plans to create teams for the 2020-21 season in the event it is not possible to hold evaluation sessions.
Oregon had 750 players – from ages under 4 through under 19 – registered to play this spring. Competitive team coaches have returned to their home countries in England, Scotland, Egypt and Brazil. OSC is encouraging local coaches to continue coaching education through online courses the club will reimburse.
WYSA left the door open for players and teams to practice and play games in July if it can be done safely following state and local guidelines.
Oregon still plans to host the Fall Fury tournament Oct. 2-4 as scheduled. The club has hosted a tournament every year since 1990.
Anderson said it’s the club’s largest annual fundraiser.
“We certainly hope the Fall Fury will be held as scheduled,” he said, “but it’s too early to know if that will be feasible.”