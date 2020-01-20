The Oregon Squirt A team finished second in the Washington County Youth Hockey Association Ice Invitational in West Bend last weekend.
The Panthers shut out the Washington County Ice 3-0 on Friday, Jan. 17. James Mueller had a pair of goals, and goaltender Braden Osterhaus made 17 saves in the shutout.
Oregon won the green pool a day later with a 6-2 victory over the Oshkosh Warbirds. The Panthers broke a 2-2 tie with four goals in the third period. Preston Kromm recorded a hat trick and two assists.
The Milwaukee Winter Club Wildcats defeated the Panthers 7-1 in the championship game Sunday, Jan. 19.