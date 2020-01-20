The Oregon Squirt A team took second at the Washington County Youth Hockey Association Ice Invitational in West Bend. Team members are (front row from left) Tyler Cameron, James Mueller, Braden Osterhaus, Aliyah Mihlbauer, (back row from left) Coach Joe Mueller, Jaxson Crompton, Hazel Rothering, Preston Kromm, Thomas Orourke, Coach Steve Chvala, Alexander Shtaida, and Mateya Conklin. Not pictured are coaches Nick Shtaida and Ben Rothering.