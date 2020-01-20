Oregon Youth Hockey

The Oregon Squirt A team took second at the Washington County Youth Hockey Association Ice Invitational in West Bend. Team members are (front row from left) Tyler Cameron, James Mueller, Braden Osterhaus, Aliyah Mihlbauer, (back row from left) Coach Joe Mueller, Jaxson Crompton, Hazel Rothering, Preston Kromm, Thomas Orourke, Coach Steve Chvala, Alexander Shtaida, and Mateya Conklin. Not pictured are coaches Nick Shtaida and Ben Rothering.

 Photo submitted

The Oregon Squirt A team finished second in the Washington County Youth Hockey Association Ice Invitational in West Bend last weekend.

The Panthers shut out the Washington County Ice 3-0 on Friday, Jan. 17. James Mueller had a pair of goals, and goaltender Braden Osterhaus made 17 saves in the shutout.

Oregon won the green pool a day later with a 6-2 victory over the Oshkosh Warbirds. The Panthers broke a 2-2 tie with four goals in the third period. Preston Kromm recorded a hat trick and two assists.

The Milwaukee Winter Club Wildcats defeated the Panthers 7-1 in the championship game Sunday, Jan. 19.

Tags