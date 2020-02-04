Four Oregon Youth Hockey teams earned spots in next month’s Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association state tournaments based on their results in the Division 2 Region 4 playdowns on Saturday, Feb. 1, and Sunday, Feb. 2.
The Pee Wee B and Bantam A teams each won regional championships, while the Pee Wee C and Bantam B teams earned state berths as wild cards.
The Pee Wee division is for players 12 and under, while Bantams are 14 and under.
The Pee Wee B team shut out the South Central Cyclones 10-0 and Janesville 6-0. They will play in the state tournament March 14-15 in Eagle River.
The Bantam A team defeated McFarland 5-1 in the semifinals and beat Janesville 7-6 in overtime in the championship. They will compete in the state tournament March 7-8 in Hayward.
The Pee Wee C team beat Janesville 9-4 in the semifinals and lost to Sauk Prairie 6-2 in the championship. They will play in the state tournament March 14-15 in Somerset.
The Bantam B team beat Monroe 4-3 in the semifinals before falling to Janesville 5-1 in the championship. They will compete in the state tournament March 7-8 in Sheboygan.