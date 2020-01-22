Oregon Youth Hockey - PeeWee B

The Oregon Youth Hockey PeeWee B team members and coaches celebrate after winning the Black River Falls Tournament on Sunday, Jan. 19. They are (front) Keaton Walker, (kneeling from left) Cam Whyte, Hunter Bavery, Simon Niemcek, Andrew Cameron, Tim Grice, (standing from left) Coach Jens Lee, Zach Holland, Henry Rothering, Knudt Lee, Desmond Kingsley, Coach Ben Rothering, Alex Hoefer and Will Jungers.

 Photo submitted

The Oregon Youth Hockey PeeWee B team shut out three opponents en route to winning the Black River Falls Tournament on Sunday, Jan. 19.

The Panthers blanked Sun Prairie 5-0 in the championship game after wins over Menominee (10-0) and Black River Falls (8-0) on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Three members of the PeeWee B team earned individual awards. Alex Hoefer had a “hat trick” (three goals in a game), Tim Grice was named “playmaker” for three assists in a game and Keaton Walker was a member of the “zero club” (no goals allowed in a game).

The Oregon PeeWee A team placed second after a 10-6 loss to Black River Falls in the championship game. The Panthers defeated Menominee (9-1) and Monroe (11-2).

Drew Jochmann and James Sherven each recorded a hat trick, and Parker Rottier received the “playmaker” award.

