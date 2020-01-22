The Oregon Youth Hockey PeeWee B team shut out three opponents en route to winning the Black River Falls Tournament on Sunday, Jan. 19.
The Panthers blanked Sun Prairie 5-0 in the championship game after wins over Menominee (10-0) and Black River Falls (8-0) on Saturday, Jan. 18.
Three members of the PeeWee B team earned individual awards. Alex Hoefer had a “hat trick” (three goals in a game), Tim Grice was named “playmaker” for three assists in a game and Keaton Walker was a member of the “zero club” (no goals allowed in a game).
The Oregon PeeWee A team placed second after a 10-6 loss to Black River Falls in the championship game. The Panthers defeated Menominee (9-1) and Monroe (11-2).
Drew Jochmann and James Sherven each recorded a hat trick, and Parker Rottier received the “playmaker” award.