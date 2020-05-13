Whether Oregon Youth Baseball has a season this summer depends on how quick the state can reopen under the Badger Bounce Back plan amid the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
According to a scientist’s report at the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Maryland, sunlight can be detrimental to COVID-19, along with high humidity and temperatures.
However, since OYB uses the Village of Oregon’s parks and some of the Oregon School District’s baseball fields for games, they are at the mercy of the Badger Bounce Back plan and Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
If Oregon is allowed to have a shortened youth baseball season, OYB president Dave Jameson said it will likely come with safety measures.
“We are hoping we can have a shortened season,” Jameson said. “We have hit a wall with what we can do. Until we get more information and the state opens up a little bit more, we will just have to react. It just might not be possible.”
Phase 1 of the Badger Bounce Back plan limits the number of people who can gather to 10 or less. When the state reaches Phase 2, the number of people in attendance at a youth baseball game rises to 50 or less.
Jameson said each youth baseball league is being charged with policing attendance.
“I don’t want to be that guy to tell someone they have to go to their car and can’t watch their grandson or granddaughter play baseball or softball because we have reached our limit,” he said.
One safety precaution OYB is considering is having umpires wear gloves and call balls and strikes from behind the pitcher’s mound.
Jameson said if and when there is a return to play this summer, social distancing guidelines will likely stay in effect. That would require OYB moving players behind dugouts and at least six feet apart.
Jameson said it would require moving spectators behind the fences down the first and third base lines and in the outfield.
The OYB 9U, 10U and 14U tournaments scheduled for June 26-28 and the 11U, 12U and 13U tournaments scheduled for July 17-19 are still on for now, but finding enough fields and following social distancing guidelines are big hurdles.
Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order is in effect until May 26. Schools were closed for the rest of the year on April 16, and all school facilities – including the baseball field at Oregon High School – are supposed to be closed until at least June 30, Jameson said.
“I don’t see how we can have 30 teams at the high school fields,” Jameson said. e board will be meeting and we may have to cancel the tournaments.”