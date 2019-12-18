Oregon claimed fifth place out of 22 teams with 437 points at the Bob Downing Scramble on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Sun Prairie.
The Panthers’ Michael Schliem won the 138-pound title with a 5-0 record. Schleim pinned Sun Prairie’s Richard Quintana in 1:48, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln’s Cole Ladick in 1:59 and Menominee Falls’ Bryce Staus in 5:13, and won by 15-0 technical fall against Madison West’s Dylan Chambers. He won 6-4 in overtime against Fennimore’s Alex Birchman in the championship match.
Oregon’s Owen Heiser (145) placed second with a 3-1 record. Heiser won by tech fall over Madison La Follette’s James Lacey (16-0) and Sauk Prairie’s Carson Saladis (17-0), and won a 19-15 decision against Fennimore’s Aidan Nutter. He lost 12-7 to Kenosha Indian Trail’s Cole Nelson in the championship match.
Brandon Liddle (126) finished fourth with a 2-2 record. Liddle pinned Deerfield’s Jack McDonough in 4:46 and won 5-4 against Oak Creek’s Luke Moczynski. He lost 3-1 in overtime against River Valley’s Jimmy Jennings, and was pinned by Lodi’s Chandler Curtis in the first period of the third-place match.
Panthers 152-pounder Seth Niday and 220-pounder Nate Hall each finished fifth with 3-1 records.
Niday won 6-4 over Grafton’s Cameron Jacobs, then lost a 13-2 major decision against Union Grove’s Jon Sackman. He pinned Menominee Falls’ Brayden Rosenow in 5:25, then pinned Belmont/Platteville’s Brady Johnston at the 3:04 mark of the fifth-place match.
Hall won a 16-7 major decision over La Follette’s Demetrius Walker, but was pinned in the third period by Lincoln’s Josh Hansen. He pinned Lodi’s Brock Beyer in 1:11 in the consolation bracket and Sun Prairie’s Blaine Moore at the 1:52 mark of the fifth-place match.
Cooper King (160) placed sixth with a 2-2 record. King won a 17-4 major decision over Sauk Prairie’s Nolan Murphy, but was pinned in the second period by Lincoln’s Wyler Lubeck. He pinned Belmont/Platteville’s Shannon Gillmast in 1:05, then lost 9-2 to Union Grove’s Dylan Scacco in the fifth-place match.
John Ruth (152) finished eighth with a 1-3 record. He won 4-3 over DeForest’s Koby Prellwitz, then lost his last three matches.
Karl Brooks (170) placed ninth with a 3-1 record. He bounced back from a 10-4 loss to Fennimore’s Nick Blaschke with a 13-1 major decision over West Bend West’s Jacob Totten and pins of Lodi’s Kyle Pickarts (1:38) and Belmont/Platteville’s Payton Nielsen (1:48).
Tyler Wald (182) took ninth with a 2-1 record. He was pinned in the third period by Oak Creek’s Jacob Wright, but bounced back to pin Marshall’s Grant Chadwick in 1:59 and DeForest’s Kyle Blum in 3:55.
Dakota Brown (120) was pinned in his first two matches, then pinned DeForest’s Austin Schuster in 27 seconds.
Ramiro Ramos (113) was pinned in his first two matches, then earned an 18-3 tech fall over Belmont/Platteville’s Caden Lindholm.
Fennimore won the team title with 731 points.