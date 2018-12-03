Oregon wrestling coach Ned Lease said the Panthers’ numbers are low but manageable this season.
“Our young athletes will have to step up and older athletes will have to take care of business,” Lease said.
The Panthers return five letterwinners and graduated five.
Seniors Steele Mellum, Robbie Ruth, Jade Dumaj and Faith Trinidad are all back, as is junior Nate Hall.
Mellum is a three-time state qualifier who hopes to reach his first state tournament this summer at 132 pounds.
Ruth was injured in each of the past two seasons and is on the road to redemption at 182 pounds, Lease said.
Durmaj and Trinidad are both anticipated at 106 pounds but one of them could move up to 113 to help fill some of the weight classes.
Hall, a second-year wrestler, was a state qualifier last year. He is expected to compete at 220 pounds this season.
Hall, Mellum and Ruth are all capable of qualifying for sectionals once again.
Freshman Michael Schleim could be the Panthers’ best young wrestler after a standout career with the Oregon Youth program. He is expected to compete at 126 pounds.
John Ruth, Collin Keast, Cooper King and Schleim could all surprise this season.
Conference
Defending state team champion Stoughton has reloaded for another run at a title. They and Milton are the favorites to finish at the top of the Badger South standings.