Sophomore Michael Schliem and freshman Seth Niday have been two of Oregon’s most consistent performers on the mat this season.
Both underclassmen nearly pulled off upsets in a Badger South Conference road dual against Stoughton on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
The Vikings took all of the contested matches and received four forfeit victories en route to a 74-0 win. The Panthers dropped to 2-2 in conference duals.
Schliem lost by 2-0 decision to Trenton Dow at 138 pounds. Dow recorded a takedown a minute into the match, and Schliem was unable to break free in the remaining five minutes.
Niday (152) tried to wear out senior Braeden Whitehead, but lost 3-1. It was Whitehead’s second match of the season and the first to go the full six minutes.
After a scoreless first period, Whitehead scored an escape and a takedown in the second. Niday also had an escape in the second, and nearly scored a takedown in the final seconds of the bout.
Karl Brooks (170) managed a first-period escape against Luke Spilde, but never led in a 7-1 loss. Owen Heiser (145) lost by 19-3 technical fall against Gavin Model.
“We’re really strong in our middle weights, but that’s where Stoughton is strong, too,” Oregon coach Ned Lease said. “We’re fortunate to have the defending state champs in our conference. I felt like we were a little passive and slow to react at times, but we were in the right position.”
Ryan Payne (106), Ramiro Ramos (113), Dakota Brown (120), Alex Vieaux (132), Cooper King (160) and Tyler Wald (182) lost by pin. The Panthers forfeited at 126, 195, 220 and 285.